- GBP/USD remains vulnerable amid BOE/Fed policy divergence.
- Risk-aversion adds to the pain the GBP/USD pair on the Ukraine crisis.
- All eyes remain on the Fed minutes for fresh near-term direction.
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains modestly flat above 1.3050 in Wednesday's Asian trading, as bears take a breather after Tuesday’s one big figure sell-off.
Cable remained resilient so far this week before bulls gave into the bearish pressures on Tuesday, as the market sentiment took a big hit and smashed the risk-sensitive GBP alongside.
Investors’ confidence was sapped on mounting tensions over the global economic growth, in light of the fresh Western sanctions against Russia over its atrocities on the Ukrainian civilians.
Additionally, markets assessed the potential impact of the aggressive Fed’s tightening, as the policymakers at the world’s most powerful central bank suggest that the balance sheet reduction as well as, bigger rate increases could be well on the table in the upcoming May meeting.
The divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and the BOE keep the pound undermined against the US dollar. The BOE policymakers remain in a tricky spot and refrain from committing any further rate rises, as they battle raging inflation amid increasing risks to economic growth.
Tuesday’s upward revision to the UK S&P Services PMI for March also failed to limit the downside in the pair. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI rose to 62.6 in March from 60.5 in February, an upward revision from a preliminary “flash” reading of 61.0.
Looking forward, all eyes will remain on the Fed March meeting’s minutes due later in the NA session for the pricing of the rate hike in May, as well as, fresh US dollar valuations.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3070
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3129
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3377
|Daily SMA200
|1.3553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3167
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3067
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains offered near 0.7575 on risk-aversion, awful Chinese PMI
AUD/USD is holding the lower ground near 0.7575, undermined by the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis-driven risk-off market profile. A big slump in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI adds to the weight on the AUD. The safe-haven US dollar trades firmer ahead of the Fed minutes.
EUR/USD takes out 1.09 the figure, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD has been under pressure in Asia as markets are trading risk-off and the dollar continues higher on the bud, extending the overnight gains. Bears move in for the kill, forcing the euro to below 1.09 the figure.
Gold eyes a dip to near $1,900, hawkish Fed officials sour market mood
Gold is performing lackluster in the Asian session after a sheer sell-off on Tuesday. The precious metal is oscillating in a range of $1,916.70-1,924.98 and is likely to skid to near the psychological support of $1,900.00, considering the bearish price action and hawkish stance adopted the Fed policymakers.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes hint at an economic slowdown, credit markets demur Premium
Economic turning points are often hard to see. Credit market inflections are much more dramatic. Case in point are the March Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) for the service sector and the surge in US Treasury yields on Tuesday.