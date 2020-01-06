GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound pressuring the 1.3172 resistance vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating the bullish breakout above the 1.3100 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3172 resistance.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
GBP/USD is trading in a bullish channel above the main SMAs. However, the year started with a potential lower high just below the 1.3300 hanlde that bulls will need to overcome. 
   

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is pressuring the 1.3172 resistance level while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Buyers want to capitalize on the recent bullish breakout and break the 1.3172 level to drive the quote towards the 1.3227 and 1.3290 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bears could take the lead on a break below the 1.3144 level. Further down lie the 1.3100/1.3076 support zone.  
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3163
Today Daily Change 0.0089
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3118
Daily SMA50 1.2997
Daily SMA100 1.2709
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3161
Previous Daily Low 1.3053
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, off the highs. Markit's final US Services PMI was revised higher. Earlier, the dollar pared its gains related to the killing of Suleimani, a top Iranian general. Tensions remain high.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.

GBP/USD News

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data. 

Read more

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.

Gold News

USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since early October at 107.77 as the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States allowed the JPY to continue to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures