- GBP/USD is consolidating the bullish breakout above the 1.3100 handle.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3172 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.3074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3118
|Daily SMA50
|1.2997
|Daily SMA100
|1.2709
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3161
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3053
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3094
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.312
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3204
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, off the highs. Markit's final US Services PMI was revised higher. Earlier, the dollar pared its gains related to the killing of Suleimani, a top Iranian general. Tensions remain high.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since early October at 107.77 as the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States allowed the JPY to continue to find demand as a safe-haven.