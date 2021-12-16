GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3285-90 guards immediate upside, BOE eyed on Super Thursday

- GBP/USD struggles to extend post-Fed gains ahead of the key BOE monetary policy meeting.
- 20-DMA, previous support line from July and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenge buyers.
- Decending trend line from October 28 restricts short-term declines.
- RSI recovery suggests further gains but it all depends upon BOE Statement.
GBP/USD fades two-day rebound, eases to 1.3255 during the Asian session, as the cable traders brace for the “Super Thursday” comprising Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision.
Read: BOE Preview: Omicron eliminates rate hike chances, voting pattern critical to GBP/USD reaction
In doing so, the quote remains inside the 140-pip envelope between the resistance-turned-support line from October and a descending trend line from late July, respectively around 1.3145 and 1.3285.
That said, the RSI recovery favors the GBP/USD pair’s earlier run-up. However, a clear upside break of the 1.3285 won’t be enough for the bulls to retake controls as 20-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 2020 to June 2021 upside adds to the upside filters around 1.3290.
Following that, the early November’s swing low near 1.3355 and September’s bottom of 1.3411 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 1.3145 will challenge the 1.3100 threshold before targeting the 78.6% Fibo. level near 1.3015. However, the quote’s weakness past 1.3015 will be questioned by the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Should GBP/USD bears conquer the 1.3000 mark, a downward trajectory towards November 2020 low near 1.2850 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3256
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3302
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3626
|Daily SMA200
|1.3775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3283
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3416
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD forgoes Fed-led losses as bulls attack 1.1300 with eyes on ECB
Following a quick response to the hawkish Fed, EUR/USD bulls retake controls to poke the 1.1300 threshold during early Thursday morning in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher around short-term key hurdle after reversing Fed-inspired losses.
GBP/USD: 1.3285-90 guards immediate upside, BOE eyed on Super Thursday
GBP/USD fades two-day rebound, eases to 1.3255 during the Asian session, as the cable traders brace for the “Super Thursday” comprising Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision. 20-DMA, previous support line from July and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenge buyers.
Gold: Bearish RSI divergence tests XAU/USD rebound below $1,800, ECB eyed
Gold prices grind higher around $1,780, keeping post-Fed rebound from $1,753 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal initially reacted to the Fed decision with a downside to multi-day low before the details triggered the ‘buy the rumor sell the fact’ move.
Shiba Inu presents 3 to 1 buy opportunity before SHIBA breaks out
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating for the past ten days, establishing a support zone near the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.00003200. SHIBA is likely coiling for a giant price spike – the direction of the spike being higher if the broader market can catch a bid.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?