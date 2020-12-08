GBP/USD flirts with session lows, depressed below mid-1.3300s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
  • Concerns about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases drove haven flows towards the greenback.
  • Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3330 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid intraday rebound from the 1.3225 region, or over two-week lows and met with some fresh supply during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. As investors await fresh Brexit-related updates, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

It is worth recalling that the pair witnessed some aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to the incoming Brexit headlines. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier was reportedly very downbeat about the possibility of sealing a new trade deal with Britain and said that the three key outstanding issues remain open.

The British pound, however, managed to cut its losses on news that the UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson will travel to Brussels in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will look to find a common ground on the remaining significant differences – level playing field, governance and fisheries.

Meanwhile, the supporting factor, to some extent, was offset by growing market worries about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 infections. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback. However, increasing odds for more US fiscal stimulus measures might hold the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and cap the upside.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, investors will keep a close eye on the incoming Brexit developments, which should continue to play a critical role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the sterling and infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3346
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.3378
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3309
Daily SMA50 1.3117
Daily SMA100 1.307
Daily SMA200 1.2744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3443
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.354
Previous Weekly Low 1.3288
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3359
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3472
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3567
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.369

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

Gold news

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

Read more

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures