GBP/USD flirts with session lows, depressed below mid-1.3300s

- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- Concerns about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases drove haven flows towards the greenback.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3330 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid intraday rebound from the 1.3225 region, or over two-week lows and met with some fresh supply during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. As investors await fresh Brexit-related updates, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the pair witnessed some aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to the incoming Brexit headlines. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier was reportedly very downbeat about the possibility of sealing a new trade deal with Britain and said that the three key outstanding issues remain open.
The British pound, however, managed to cut its losses on news that the UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson will travel to Brussels in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will look to find a common ground on the remaining significant differences – level playing field, governance and fisheries.
Meanwhile, the supporting factor, to some extent, was offset by growing market worries about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 infections. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback. However, increasing odds for more US fiscal stimulus measures might hold the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and cap the upside.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, investors will keep a close eye on the incoming Brexit developments, which should continue to play a critical role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the sterling and infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3309
|Daily SMA50
|1.3117
|Daily SMA100
|1.307
|Daily SMA200
|1.2744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3443
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly High
|1.354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.