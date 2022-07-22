GBP/USD drops below 1.0200 on USD rebound, focus on UK Retail Sales, PMIs

- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback.
- DXY pares the first weekly loss in four as traders await flash US PMIs for July, FOMC.
- Political, Brexit crisis in the UK keeps bears hopeful ahead of British Retail Sales for June, Flash PMIs for July.
GBP/USD pares the first weekly gains in four as it takes offers around 1.1960 to refresh intraday low heading into the London open on Friday. The Cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s broad recovery ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Also weighing on the quote could be the cautious sentiment ahead of the key UK Retail Sales for June and preliminary readings of the UK and the US S&P Global PMIs for July. Additionally, political anxiety and Brexit fears are extra burdens for the pair.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh its intraday high around 106.95, up 0.35% on a day, as sour sentiment joins sluggish yields to help the greenback pare latest losses. Even so, the DXY braces for the first weekly loss in four while extending the July 14 reversal from a nearly two-decade high. The greenback’s recent weakness could be linked to the US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons marked the biggest daily slump since mid-June the previous day, as well as eyes the second consecutive weekly loss.
At home, a tough battle for the Prime Minister’s status between ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss appears to challenge GBP/USD bulls. Recent updates from the UK express hints at the market’s favoritism for Sunak due to his concrete policies. It’s worth noting that Liz Truss appears less welcomed by the European Union (EU) as they fear harsh Brexit policies.
Elsewhere, the UK’s House of Lords couldn’t pass the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) bill and hence increased the GBP/USD weakness.
Doubts over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) ability to tame regional crisis with rate hikes joins the Bank of England’s (BOE) limited capacity to act to weigh on Cable prices.
Hence, today’s UK data gains more attention if it manages to please bears. Alternatively, upbeat British data may not favor the Cable buyers much considering the hawkish expectations from the Fed and comparatively upbeat fundamentals of the US than the UK.
Technical analysis
The 21-DMA, around 1.2020 by the press time, exerts downside pressure on the GBP/USD, which in turn highlights the 1.1930 horizontal support before directing the bears towards the yearly low of 1.1760. That said, the 1.2045-55 area acts as an extra upside filter.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1964
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.1984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.202
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2587
|Daily SMA200
|1.3039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.189
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.0200 on USD rebound, focus on UK Retail Sales, PMIs
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback. DXY pares the first weekly loss in four as traders await flash US PMIs for July, FOMC. Political, Brexit crisis in the UK keeps bears hopeful ahead of British Retail Sales for June, Flash PMIs for July.
EURUSD price fades ECB-led strength around 1.0200 ahead of Eurozone/US PMI
EURUSD price reverses ECB inspired gains as it remains pressured around the intraday low of 1.0190 heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair stays inside the immediate trading range while preparing to snap the three-week downtrend.
Gold price sees correction to near $1,710, upside looks likely ahead of US PMI
Gold price has shifted into a corrective phase in the Asian session after displaying a juggernaut vertical upside move on Thursday. The precious metal has faced barricades around $1,720.00 as DXY has remained upbeat on Friday.
Why is XRP price not rallying after Ripple CTO completes his eight-year selling spree?
XRP price saw a bullish thrust from July 18, which made it seem like it was going to overcome any hurdles standing in the way. Moreover, the wallet belonging to Jed McCaleb, the ex-CTO of Ripple, was finally empty after eight years of non-stop selling.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!