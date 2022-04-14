- GBP/USD bulls are correcting the ECB related sell-off.
- The divergence between ECB and Fed is driving forex flows.
- The focus will switch to the BoE next week.
At 1.3069, GBP/USD is attempting to correct the London sell-off that followed the European Central Bank announcements that sank the euro and enabled the embattled US dollar to bounce back. GBP was caught up in the flows and extended a fall from a high of 1.3146 to a low of 1.3032 on the day.
The euro plunged to a two-year low against the greenback following comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde that have been taken as a signal to markets that there will be no hurry to raise interest rates. However, the ECB said it plans to cut bond purchases this quarter, then end them at some point in the third quarter.
The dollar index (DXY) rose to a fresh cycle high of 100.761 with the euro falling to a low of 1.0757. The US benchmark 10-year yield has scored highs of 2.833%, currently 4.55% higher on the day following two days of declines.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to be raising interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in May, and New York Fed President John Williams advocated this again on Thursday, in a further sign even more cautious policymakers at the central bank are on board with a bigger rate hike.
BoE moving back into focus
Meanwhile, sentiment around the Bank of England has taken a back seat of late, with no BoE speakers this week, but at the March meeting, the BoE changed its tone from being very hawkish to being more cautious. That said, we could see some more interest in the pound as we head closer to the May BoE meeting with speakers slated for next week. This in particular holds as with the next 25bps hike the BoE will reach the critical 1 % trigger to "consider" QT.
Governor Bailey speaks twice on the economy, with both providing a strong platform to discuss his dovish views on the BoE's policy stance. Thursday's discussion at PIIE is likely to be the most important, analysts at Td Securities said. ''He'll address inflation on an IMF panel on Friday as well. External MPC member Mann speaks on decision-making under uncertainty earlier Thursday as well.''
There will also be key data with the UK PMIs. The analysts at TDS said that they look for a decline in the UK PMIs in April, and for the manufacturing index to fall to a 21-month low while the services index likely reversed last month's upward revision. ''Price pressures and lower sentiment will likely weigh on the two sectors, but the return to offices and further pickup in services consumption should offer some support to the services index.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3069
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.312
|Daily SMA50
|1.3282
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2973
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
