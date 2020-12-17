GBP/USD: Brexit optimism dominates near 31-month high above 1.3500, BOE in focus

- GBP/USD stays bid near the previous day’s top, the highest level since May 2018.
- Fisheries keep being a tough nut to crack for a soft Brexit, agreement over level playing, governance boosted cable earlier.
- Market sentiment stays mildly positive while waiting for US stimulus.
- BOE to keep monetary policy unchanged, Cable bulls eye hints of no negative rates.
GBP/USD takes the bids near a multi-month high, currently up 0.40% intraday at 1.3540, while heading into Thursday’s London open. The pair jumped to the fresh top since May 2018 the previous day amid positive updates from the Brexit desk. The mood has been intact afterward as the US dollar wavers around the lowest since April 2018 amid upbeat markets.
While policymakers from the UK and the European Union (EU) have already overcome obstacles over the bloc’s market access, fisheries remain as the last man standing the door. Having noted the progress over Brexit talks, UK PM Boris Johnson said, “European Union would ‘see sense’ and agree a post-Brexit trade deal, adding all the bloc needed to do was recognize Britain’s right to sovereignty,” per Reuters.
This becomes the first positive comment from UK PM Johnson after multiple days of signing on the tunes of either Australia-style or Canada-style, even no-deal Brexit.
Markets took it as a positive and propelled the Cable while waiting for today’s Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy meeting.
Elsewhere, US policymakers are haggling over the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus while vaccine hopes and the US-China tussle combat each other. Even so, fears of hard lockdowns in South of England probe the bulls ahead of the key BOE. Also on the negative side could be signals from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak relating to the spending cuts and tax hikes in an interview with The Spectator magazine, per The Telegraph.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and the UK remain mildly bid while Asia-Pacific shares stay on the front foot. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain in green near 0.92% by press time.
Looking forward, the Bank of England (BOE) is neither expected to alter the benchmark interest rate not the Quantitative Easing (QE) after the last meeting’s action. However, market players will pay close attention to the negative rate talks for fresh impulse.
Read: BOE Preview: Bailey may grant a Christmas gift to pound bulls, assuming no negative rates talk
Technical analysis
The cable rose to the fresh multi-month high the previous day while staying inside an ascending trend channel formation establishes since mid-September. Though, a rising trend line connecting highs marked from September 01 challenges the pair’s further upside. As a result, the GBP/USD prices may witness a pullback unless successfully crossing the immediate resistance line and the upper line of the stated channel, respectively around 1.3545 and 1.3555.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.354
|Today Daily Change
|52 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.3488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3361
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3435
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.