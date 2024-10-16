GBP/JPY trims a part of softer UK CPI-inspired losses, still deep in the red above 194.00

- GBP/JPY attracts sellers for the second straight day in reaction to softer UK CPI print.
- The data reaffirms bets for a BoE rate cut in November and weighs heavily on the GBP.
- A sustained break below the key 200-day SMA should pave the way for further losses.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts heavy selling following the release of the UK consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and retreats further from over a two-week high touched the previous day. The second straight day of a downfall drags spot prices to a multi-day low, around the 193.70 area during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat in September and the yearly rate decelerated to 1.7% from 2.2% in August. This was the lowest reading since April 2021 and comes on top of the recent remarks by the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, saying that the central bank could cut interest rates more aggressively if there's further good news on inflation. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in a 90% chance that the BoE will lower borrowing costs in November, which, in turn, weighs heavily on the British Pound (GBP).
Meanwhile, the lack of specifics about the overall size of the fiscal stimulus from China left investors uncertain. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East take a toll on the global risk sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone across the equity markets. This, in turn, benefits the Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative safe-haven status and exerts additional pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. That said, doubts over the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate-hike plans keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the JPY and should act as a tailwind for the currency pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past two weeks or so. This constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart and points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move. Moreover, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling and a sustained break below the 200-day SMA before confirming a bearish breakdown.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Oct 16, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1.7%
Consensus: 1.9%
Previous: 2.2%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
