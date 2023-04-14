GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside momentum fades around 166.00 as UK inflation sets to decline

- GBP/JPY is juggling around 166.00 amid a restrictive upside on hopes that UK inflation will start declining sooner.
- Higher rates from the BoE are forcing firms to postpone their expansion plans.
- BoJ Ueda is advocating the continuation of an already decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy to sustain wage growth.
The GBP/JPY pair is inside the woods around 166.00 in the Asian session. The cross has been directionless from the past two trading sessions as investors are anticipating quick deceleration in the United Kingdom (UK) inflation amid easing labor market conditions. Higher rates from the Bank of England (BoE) are forcing firms to postpone their expansion plans, which are making a dent in labor demand.
BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill looked confident on Thursday that UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) will start falling from the second quarter due to large rises in energy prices from last year dropping out of the annual comparison, as reported by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is following the footprints of ex-BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda as the former is advocating the continuation of already decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy to sustain wage growth and pushing inflation rate steadily above desired levels.
Exhaustion in the upside momentum after reclaiming prior resistance plotted from April 04 high at 166.40 has triggered fears of reversal. The cross is oscillating in the range of 165.40-166.85, indicating an inventory distribution phase from institutional investors to retail participants.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 166.13 is overlapping the asset price, conveying a rangebound movement.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, signaling that investors are awaiting a critical trigger for further action.
Should the cross breaks below April 12 low at 165.38 decisively, the Japanese Yen bulls will drag the asset toward April 10 low at 164.00 followed by April 05 low at 162.78.
On the flip side, an upside move above April 13 high at 166.85 will drive the asset toward December 16 high at 168.00 and December 15 high at 168.78.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|166.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.25
|Daily SMA50
|162.3
|Daily SMA100
|162.19
|Daily SMA200
|163.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.85
|Previous Daily Low
|165.41
|Previous Weekly High
|166.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.78
|Previous Monthly High
|165.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
