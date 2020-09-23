GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Once again rebounds from the 133.00 neighbourhood, 50% Fibo. level

- GBP/JPY staged a modest intraday recovery of around 80 pips from the 50% Fibo. level.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross once again showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 124.07-142.72 move up and staged a goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 133.00 mark.
Technical indicators on the daily chart are still pointing to near-term oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor that prompted some short-covering move. The cross rallied around 80 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the momentum.
The lack of any strong follow-through buying suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. This coupled with the fact that the cross is holding well below its important daily moving averages – 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs – favours bearish traders.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 134.55-60 horizontal resistance. That said, some follow-through selling might still push the cross beyond the key 135.00 psychological mark, towards the very important 200-day SMA.
On the flip side, the 133.15-133.00 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards 61.8% Flevel, around the 131.75-70 area.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|133.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.12
|Daily SMA50
|137.85
|Daily SMA100
|135.74
|Daily SMA200
|137.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.39
|Previous Daily Low
|133.05
|Previous Weekly High
|136.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure sub-1.1700 ahead of US data, Powell
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 as dismal EU growth-related figures further undermined the shared currency. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-week lows, around $1880
A combination of factor kept exerting pressure on gold for the third consecutive session. Technical selling below the $1900 horizontal support contributed to the ongoing downfall.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.