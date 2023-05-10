GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes 171.00 as BoE sets to raise rates further to tame stubborn UK Inflation

- GBP/JPY is expected to stretch rally further as BOE looks set to deliver one more rate hike.
- UK’s inflation has remained extremely stubborn amid labor shortages and historically high food inflation levels.
- GBP/JPY is building an inventory adjustment phase after refreshing the seven-year high at 172.33.
The GBP/JPY pair has stretched its recovery move to near 170.75 in the Asian session. The cross is aiming to refresh its weekly high above 171.00 as investors are anticipating one more interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) to tame double-digit United Kingdom inflation.
This would be the 12th consecutive interest rate hike from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. As per the expectations, the BoE will hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%. UK’s inflation has remained extremely stubborn amid labor shortages and historically high food inflation levels. Also, UK businesses are looking to pass on the impact of higher wages to end consumers, which would create more trouble for the BoE.
On the Japanese Yen front, investors are awaiting the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions, which will provide a detailed explanation behind the continuation of the ultra-dovish monetary policy.
GBP/JPY is building an inventory adjustment phase after refreshing a seven-year high at 172.33 on a weekly scale. The cross is needed to gather strength for a fresh rally. Upward-sloping 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 166.87 is providing a cushion to the Pound Sterling bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating an activation of the upside momentum.
A confident move above the previous week's high at 172.33 will support the cross to print at a fresh seven-year high of 173.00 followed by 25 January 2016 high at 174.18.
On the flip side, a breakdown below May 09 low at 169.85 will further drag the asset toward May 03 low at 169.14. A slippage below the latter will further drag the asset toward May 05 low around 168.00.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|170.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|170.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|168.16
|Daily SMA50
|164.95
|Daily SMA100
|162.53
|Daily SMA200
|163.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.72
|Previous Daily Low
|169.86
|Previous Weekly High
|172.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|168.06
|Previous Monthly High
|171.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|162.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|170.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|170.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|169.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|169.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|171.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.