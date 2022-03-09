GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 78.6% Fibo towards 152.00

- GBP/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reverses from 11-week low.
- RSI rebounds from oversold territory as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement challenges bears.
- Previous support line from December, 200-DMA become the key hurdle.
GBP/JPY justifies the previous day’s rebound from key Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) support while refreshing the daily high to 151.65 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Given the improvement in the RSI line from the oversold zone, the quote is likely to extend the latest U-turn from the 78.6% Fibo. of September-October 2021 upside near 150.95 by the press time.
In doing so, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 152.50 will be on the GBP/JPY buyer’s radar.
However, the support-turned-resistance from December 3, 2021, around 153.00, will precede the 200-DMA level of 153.37 to challenge GBP/JPY buyers.
Alternatively, a clear downside break of 150.95 won’t hesitate to direct the GBP/JPY prices toward the 150.00 psychological magnet.
Though, lows marked during September and December 2021, close to 149.00-148.95, will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers afterward.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|151.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.06
|Daily SMA50
|155.43
|Daily SMA100
|154.25
|Daily SMA200
|153.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.02
|Previous Daily Low
|150.99
|Previous Weekly High
|155.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.47
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
