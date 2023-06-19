GBP/JPY holds gains around seven-year high at 182.00 as spotlight shifts to UK Inflation

- GBP/JPY is auctioning around seven-year highs at 182.00 as the focus shifts to UK inflation.
- Last week, BoJ Ueda decided to keep policy unaltered as more stimulus is required to stem inflation from domestic factors.
- UK Hunt showed reluctance while discussions about providing fiscal support to households to offset the impact of high mortgage prices.
The GBP/JPY pair is hovering around a fresh seven-year high around 182.00 in the European session. The cross has remained in the positive trajectory as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its interest rates unchanged at -0.15 and its yields under the 0.5% boundary.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda decided to keep the monetary policy unaltered as more stimulus is required to stem inflationary pressures from domestic factors. Current inflationary pressures in Japan are supported by higher import prices and the BoJ wants to exchange the source by elevating wages and domestic demand.
The need to maintain Japan’s inflation above 2% can be achieved by keeping the monetary policy expansionary.
Meanwhile, sheer strength in the Pound Sterling is coming from expectations that United Kingdom’s inflation will remain stubborn as labor market conditions have tightened further. As per the preliminary report, monthly headline inflation (May) has grown at a pace of 0.4%, slower than the pace of 1.2% registered in April. Annualized headline CPI is seen softening to 8.5% vs. the prior release of 8.7% while core inflation that excludes oil and food prices is seen steady at 6.8%.
UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt showed reluctance while discussions about providing fiscal support to households to offset the impact of high mortgage prices, as reported by the Financial Times. Fiscal support to the economy could dampen the impact of tight monetary policy by the Bank of England (BoE) and could fuel inflationary pressures.
The UK inflation release will be followed by the interest rate decision from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, which is expected to remain severely hawkish.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|181.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|174.64
|Daily SMA50
|171.02
|Daily SMA100
|166.41
|Daily SMA200
|165.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.04
|Previous Daily Low
|178.83
|Previous Weekly High
|182.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|174.36
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|177.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|176.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
