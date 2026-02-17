TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP: Data-dependent BOE easing risks – BBH

GBP: Data-dependent BOE easing risks – BBH
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Brown Brothers Harriman’s (BBH) Elias Haddad highlights that the Pound underperformed after weak UK Q4 GDP reinforced expectations for further Bank of England rate cuts. Markets price a high probability of a March cut and around 50 bps of easing over twelve months. Upcoming UK labor data, CPI, retail sales and PMI are seen as key for BOE policy and GBP direction.

Soft growth and key UK data

"GBP underperformed last week as disappointing UK Q4 real GDP growth reinforced the case for additional Bank of England (BOE) rate cuts. The swaps curve implies 74% odds of a 25bps rate cut to 3.50% at the next March 19 BOE meeting and a total of nearly 50bps of easing in the next twelve months."

"Slower UK wage growth and inflation this week can cement a BOE rate cut next month and further weigh on GBP."

"In line with the BOE’s forecast, the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.1% for a third straight month in December, and private sector regular pay is projected to ease to 3.4% y/y (lowest since November 2020) vs. 3.7% in November."

"Headline CPI is expected to fall to 3.0% y/y vs. 3.4% in December due to lower utility prices. Core CPI is also expected to decline to 3.0% y/y vs. 3.2% in December, while services CPI is seen at 4.3% y/y (lowest since March 2022) vs. 4.5% in December."

"The UK January retail sales and February PMI reports (both on Friday) will offer a timely update on economic activity."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and hovers below mid-1.1800s amid a relatively quiet trading action during the Asian session. The broader fundamental backdrop, however, warrants some caution for bearish traders before positioning for deeper losses.

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom labor market data for the three months ending December is scheduled to be published today at 07:00 GMT.  GBP/USD trades 0.16% lower to near 1.3610 at the press time. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average slips to 1.3631 and caps rebounds as price holds below the gauge.

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold is off the lows but remains under moderate selling pressure below the $5,000 threshold early Tuesday. Gold now looks to the US-Iran nuclear deal talks for a fresh trading impetus as US traders return after the long weekend.

Jupiter rises on native SOL staking, TVL rebound

Jupiter rises on native SOL staking, TVL rebound

Jupiter edges higher by 3% at press time on Tuesday, approaching the $0.1700 level. The lending protocol announced native staking as collateral, allowing users to borrow against natively staked SOL on certain vaults.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers