Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME shares rally as Ryan Cohen to lead digital strategy

- GME shares rally sharply on Monday, up 30%.
- GME investors see Ryan Cohen leading its digital revolution.
- GME still the hottest retail stock for wallstreetbetts.
Gamestop (GME) hasn't gone away and as if to prove it is the king of retail stocks it shows back up on traders' screens for a 30% gain and counting on Monday.
Gamestop news
Now just in case, you have arrived at the stock market from a different planet, let's recap.
Gamestop is/was a struggling online video game retailer with shops located all around the world selling yes you guessed it, video games. Well as we all know retail is a struggling space as online continues to take over and this has been a trend for Gamestop too. As a result, Gamestop was heavily shorted by hedge funds as they bet that the price would decline further.
Gamestop's share price had been languishing below $10 for a considerable time and hit $2.57 by early April 2020 as the global pandemic raged. From here Gamestop staged an impressive recovery, in line with global stocks. GME shares just reached $20 before 2020 was done.
From here it gets interesting though as the power of retail suddenly became a force that could not be ignored by Wall Street. /wallstreetbets is a Reddit community for stockmarket talk and Gamestop started to trend heavily on the site early in 2021. Gamestop ran and ran and eventually exploded as talk of squeezing hedge fund short positions fizzed and exploded into mainstream consciousness. Gamestop shares traded up to nearly $500.
The Robinhood saga then tempered things with multiple brokers placing restrictions on purchases of Gamestop and other retail meme stocks. Gamestop shares collapsed down to below $100 in a matter of days.
Since then the shares have consolidated around the $60-80 range before exploding again last week to break up to $184.
Now again we have concrete news pushing the shares higher and reinvigorating retail traders. Gamestop is up 30% at $181 after Ryan Cohen is to lead Gamestop's transformation into the e-commerce space.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680
Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.