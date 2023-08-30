Forex Today: Market volatility to remain high on German inflation report and high-tier US data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 30:
The US Dollar holds its ground early Wednesday after suffering large losses against its rivals on Tuesday. The European Commission will release business and consumer sentiment data for the Euro area. Later in the session, Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from Germany will be watched closely by market participants. The US economic docket will feature August ADP Employment Change, July Goods Trade Balance and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter.
The US Dollar Index turned south and lost 0.5% on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of job openings on the last business day of July declined to 8.82 million from 9.16 million (revised from 9.58 million) in June. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined more than 2% after this report and further weighed on the USD. In the European morning on Wednesday, the USD Index clings to small daily gains slightly above 103.50 and the 10-year US yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|0.33%
|0.44%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.22%
|0.25%
|0.36%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.36%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.36%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.22%
|-0.21%
|-0.20%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|-0.25%
|-0.26%
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.44%
|-0.38%
|-0.37%
|-0.35%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.33%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from Australia showed in the Asian session that the annual CPI rose 4.9% in July, down noticeably from the 5.4% increase recorded in June and below the market expectation of 5.2%. Following Tuesday's upsurge, AUD/USD lost its traction on soft inflation data. At the time of press, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at 0.6460.
After climbing to its highest level since November above 147.00 on Tuesday, USD/JPY made a sharp U-turn in the American session and closed the day in negative territory below 146.00. Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura said early Wednesday the timing of the exit from the easy policy must be not "too late but not too early," while refraining from commenting on exchange rates. The pair stays in positive territory near 146.50 in the European session.
EUR/USD gained more than 50 pips on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum before testing 1.0900. The pair was last seen consolidating its weekly gains slightly above 1.0850.
GBP/USD closed the second straight day in positive territory on Tuesday as it benefited from USD weakness and improving risk mood. The pair holds steady above 1.2600 mid-week.
Gold price rose sharply on Tuesday and reached its highest level in three weeks near $1,940. With the 10-year US yield erasing some of its weekly gains on Wednesday, XAU/USD trades modestly lower on the day at around $1,935.
Bitcoin gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $27,000 on Tuesday before going into a consolidation phase at around $27,500. Ethereum gained nearly 5% on Tuesday and stabilized above $1,700.
Breaking: Grayscale wins lawsuit against US SEC, Bitcoin price nears $28,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0850 after soft Spanish HICP inflation data, reversing from the weekly top in the European session on Wednesday. The pair justifies the market's anxiety ahead of the top-tier German inflation and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of ADP data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground, approaching 1.2600 on the back of a broad US Dollar recovery. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven US Dollar ahead of a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data.
Gold flat-lines around $1,930 amid Fed's soft-landing hopes, US key data eyed
Gold Price struggles to gain around $1,935 during the early European session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. Meanwhile, the DXY edges lower to 103.55 while the 10-year yield fell from 4.20% to 4.14%, near the lowest level in two weeks.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000.