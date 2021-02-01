Forex Today: Dollar up in a slow start to a busy week

What you need to know on Tuesday, February 2:

 The American dollar appreciated sharply against most major rivals, with European currencies being the worst performers. The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.2062 heading into the Asian session, despite upwardly revised Markit PMIs, and a worse than anticipated US ISM Manufacturing index. The Sterling pound also edged lower against the greenback, trading not far above the 1.3655 daily low.

Commodity-linked currencies were under mild-pressure. AUD/USD finished the day little changed in the 0.7630 price zone, trapped between greenback’s demand and firmer bright metal prices. The USD/JPY pair kept advancing, reaching 105.03.

Global equities closed in the green, despite not so optimistic news. Concerns gyrated around news indicating that a group of US Republican senators have called for President Joe Biden to scale down his $1.9 billion stimulus plan, and reportedly floated a $600 billion alternative to garner bipartisan support.

Silver soared over 11%, hitting a daily high of 30.09 to later settle at $28.80 an ounce. Gold benefited from retail investors’ demand, ending the day around $1,860 a troy ounce. Crude oil  prices surged during the American afternoon,

