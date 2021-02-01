Forex Today: Dollar up in a slow start to a busy week

What you need to know on Tuesday, February 2:
The American dollar appreciated sharply against most major rivals, with European currencies being the worst performers. The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.2062 heading into the Asian session, despite upwardly revised Markit PMIs, and a worse than anticipated US ISM Manufacturing index. The Sterling pound also edged lower against the greenback, trading not far above the 1.3655 daily low.
Commodity-linked currencies were under mild-pressure. AUD/USD finished the day little changed in the 0.7630 price zone, trapped between greenback’s demand and firmer bright metal prices. The USD/JPY pair kept advancing, reaching 105.03.
Global equities closed in the green, despite not so optimistic news. Concerns gyrated around news indicating that a group of US Republican senators have called for President Joe Biden to scale down his $1.9 billion stimulus plan, and reportedly floated a $600 billion alternative to garner bipartisan support.
Silver soared over 11%, hitting a daily high of 30.09 to later settle at $28.80 an ounce. Gold benefited from retail investors’ demand, ending the day around $1,860 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices surged during the American afternoon,
CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV corrects and scores a potentially Reddit induced session high
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Polkadot & Yearn.Finance – American Wrap 1 February
AUD/USD stable around 0.7640 ahead of RBA’s decision
AUD/USD finishes Monday unchanged, trapped between the greenback’s demand and rising equities. RBA likely to keep the monetary policy on-hold, review economic outlook.
Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s
Spot silver is consolidating in the mid-$29.00s, just below eight-year highs set earlier in the session. Numerous demand metrics suggest a surge in demand, which is still being driven by Reddit linked small investors.
Litecoin is on the brink of a massive breakout to $180 as whales go into buying spree
Litecoin has been trading downwards since its peak of $185 on January 10 but has established a robust support level at $122. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of a breakout as several metrics have turned positive for LTC.
Churchill Capital Corp IV corrects and scores a potentially Reddit induced session high
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has corrected higher from the session lows and has penetrated the 26th Jan highs to score 25.97. Fundamentally, investors are still waiting for the merger news, however, a Reddit bid could be at play.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.