Forex Today: Dollar selling stalls as short-dated Treasury yields jump

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 28:
After the record close on Wall Street indices overnight, a sense of caution has returned across the financial markets this Tuesday. Investors once again assess the risks of the Omicron covid variant on the economic growth, despite the robust holiday season sales in the US.
The Australian states of Victoria and Queensland posted record covid cases while the US The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut the recommended isolation time for Americans with COVID-19 to five days from 10 days amidst the rapid spread of the new variant.
The latest regulatory tightening in China also tempered the investors’ sentiment, as the Asian equities traded mixed while the futures tied to the S&P 500 index retreated from record highs.
The US dollar index paused its sell-off, finding support from a spike in the shorter-maturity Treasury yields. The two-year yield jumped to 0.758%, the highest level since early March 2020, on rising bets of a March Fed rate hike, fuelled by the recovery optimism. Meanwhile, longer-dated rates on Treasuries held steady to lower.
EUR/USD is off the lows, keeping its range below 1.1350 following the last week’s rebound.
GBP/USD is consolidating near five-week highs below 1.3450 amid easing Omicron and Brexit fears. The UK government provided assurance of no fresh restrictions during the holiday season. Further, new post-Brexit fishing rules and the announcement of £75million funding for British ports and processing facilities underpin the pound.
USD/JPY is tracking the advance in the front-end yields, sitting at the highest levels in five weeks just shy of the 115.00.
Gold bulls are re-attempting the key $1,814 hurdle amid buying resurgence, acceptance above the latter is critical for further upside.
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is battling powerful 50-DMA resistance just below $76 after the previous week’s recovery gathered steam on Monday.
Bitcoin is snapping the recent bullish momentum, falling back below the $50,000 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1350 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading directionless below 1.1350, consolidating the recent upswing. A jump in two-year US Treasury yields lift the dollar amid quiet markets. A lack of first-tier data signals further sideways grind during year-end holiday season.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3450 amid Brexit, Omicron optimism
GBP/USD is recovering towards the five-week highs of 1.3446 amid easing Omicron and Brexit risks. The UK government offered assurance of no fresh restrictions during the holiday season. New post-Brexit rules over fisheries underpin the pound amid light trading.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls, focus on yields Premium
Gold turns south as the US two-year yields jump on recovery outlook. Gold price enjoyed good two-way businesses on Monday, having almost tested the $1,800 mark before rebounding to fresh weekly highs of $1,813.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
What will the yield curve look like one year from now?
Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022.