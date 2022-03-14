Forex Today: Dollar keeps its footing to start the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 14:
The greenback preserves its strength to start the week as investors assess the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The US Dollar Index, which registered gains for the fifth straight time last week, is up modestly near 99.00 early Monday and market participants are likely to remain focused on geopolitical headlines in the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases.
Over the weekend, officials from Russia and Ukraine sounded optimistic about an agreement. Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday that Russia was talking constructively and added that they could achieve some results in a matter of days. On a similar note, Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky said that talks made substantial progress. The next round of talks, via a video conference, is expected to start at 0830 GMT on Monday.
Meanwhile, markets remain cautious on reports of Russian airstrikes hitting a large military base near Lviv. According to the UK's Ministry of Defence, Russian troops are trying to "envelop" Ukrainian forces in the east of Ukraine. Furthermore, news of China locking down Shenzen on the surging number of coronavirus cases is also weighing on sentiment. Later in the day, US and China will reportedly hold high-level, in-person talks. Nevertheless, US stock index futures are up between 0.3% and 0.6% heading into the European session and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day at 2.04%.
EUR/USD started the new week with a bullish gap but lost its momentum. The pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.0900 early Monday.
GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after touching its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 during the Asian trading hours.
Gold stays under bearish pressure at the beginning of the week and trades deep in negative territory below $1,980. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be weighing on the yellow metal on Monday.
USD/JPY is building on last week's impressive gains and trades at its highest level since January 2017 above 117.50.
Bitcoin is staging a rebound after continuing to edge lower over the weekend but stays below the key $40,000 level. Ethereum is up more than 2% early Monday, trading near $2,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 on firmer yields, cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0900, as the US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields and risk-off mood. China's covid lockdowns and the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the weekend sap investors' confidence, as focus shifts to the expected Fed rate hike.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3100 amid USD strength
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, looking to breach 1.3100 amid tepid risk sentiment. The US dollar finds demand for fresh China covid concerns and looming Ukraine risks while the Fed-BOE policy divergence could remain the central theme this week.
Gold struggles near one-week low amid hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
Gold struggled to capitalize on Friday's bounce from the $1,958 region, or the one-week low and met with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine boosted investors' confidence, which dented the sentiment around the safe-haven gold.
Cardano price likely to revisit $0.676 after breakout from consolidation
Cardano price shows no signs of slowing down as it teeters on the last meaningful support cluster. Investors need to keep a close eye on this massively oversold altcoin as the chances of accumulation are high.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.