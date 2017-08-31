EU’s Barnier: UK position on Brexit divorce amount is unacceptable

While addressing a press conference, following 3rd round of Brexit Negotiations, EU's Barnier was noted saying that it is unacceptable that UK will not pay EU beyond obligations in final pre-Brexit budget.

Additional quotes:

• UK has said it is not obliged to cover post-Brexit obligations that EU has with 3rd parties

• trust needs to be built to resolve citizens rights and finance issues

• this week’s talks showed commitment on both sides to reach accord

• if needed EU is ready to accelerate process