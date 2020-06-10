EU's Barnier: UK cannot cherry pick parts of EU single market in any Brexit deal

The EU's position is that the EU is open to extending Brexit negotiations by one or two years, EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.

"Britain cannot cherry-pick parts of the EU single market in any Brexit deal," Barnier added. "Britain is demanding a lot more from the EU than Canada, Japan or other free trade partners."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD continued to erase its daily gains on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2750, where it was still up 0.15% on the day.