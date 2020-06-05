EU's Barnier: Latest round of Brexit negotiations made no significant progress

The latest round of Brexit negotiations made no significant progress, EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference on Friday.

Additional takeaways

"Fishing, level playing field cannot be separated out from trade in new partnership with UK."

"UK has not shown any true will on a fishing agreement."

"UK continued to condition access to waters on annual quota negotiations."

"No progress in talks with UK on level playing field."

"UK still long way away on agreement on governance of future partnership."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 1.2633.