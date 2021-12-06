Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence drops further to 13.5 in Dec, a big miss

Eurozone’s investor sentiment keeps worsening in the final month of the year, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge fell further to 13.5 in December from 18.3 in November vs. a reading of 15.9 expected. The index reached the lowest levels since April.

A current conditions index fell for the third month in a row to 13.3 from 23.5 in November, dropping to its lowest since May.

However, an expectations index rose to 13.8 from 13.3 in the previous month.

Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner said: "A slowdown and even a recession no longer seem to be ruled out now. These lockdowns hit the economy harder than before.”

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency shrugs off disappointing Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 1.1295 amid a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen as negative or bearish for the unique currency.