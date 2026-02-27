Eurozone: Inflation path keeps ECB comfortable – ING
ING’s Bert Colijn notes Eurozone inflation fell to 1.7% in January on energy base effects and is expected to stay just under 2% through 2026, with core at 2.2% and close to target. He says this leaves the European Central Bank in a good position, with little change expected in February data and unemployment still hovering near record lows.
Stable prices and tight labour conditions
"Inflation dropped to 1.7% in January, which was in line with expectations due to energy price base effects."
"Essentially, this was not much of a surprise as inflation is widely expected to remain just under 2% for most of 2026."
"Core inflation at 2.2% is now also more in line with the target as well, leaving the European Central Bank in a 'good place’ for now."
"Don’t expect much change in February, although higher energy prices could push up headline inflation."
"So far, the eurozone unemployment rate continues to hover around all-time lows despite vacancy rates normalising somewhat."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.