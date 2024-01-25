Euro slumps after ECB holds rates flat, markets price in June rate cuts

Share:

Euro tumbles from familiar technical levels after ECB offers dovish tone.

Europe sees thin economic data until GDP update next Tuesday.

Broader markets to focus on Friday’s US PCE Price Index to wrap up the trading week.

The Euro (EUR) fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) struck a dovish tone during its latest monetary policy statement, which sent the Euro down against the majority of its major currency peers. Money markets added into bets of a 50 basis point rate cut from the ECB by June despite firm language from ECB President Christine Lagarde warning that the consensus within the ECB is that discussion of rate cuts is far too premature in the face of price risks from rising wages and a still robust job market.

Economic data from Europe is strictly low-tier for the rest of the week, and markets will focus on US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures, a snapshot of inflation, to be released on Friday. European investors will have to wait until next Tuesday’s EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP) update for economic headlines from the Euro side.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Thursday that risks still remain and it’s far too early to begin discussing rate cuts.

Despite easing economic conditions and stagnant growth figures emanating from Europe, key inflation risks still remain high.

ECB President Lagarde says that interest rate hikes are beginning to transmit “forcefully into financing conditions”.

ECB highlighted inflation risks from Middle East tensions, economy needs more time to be further along in disinflation process.

Despite decreases in some measures, domestic price pressure remains high overall.

European money markets added bets of 50 bps of rate cuts by June, 150 bps through the end of 2024, rising after the ECB rate call.

On the US side, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the fourth quarter beat expectations.

US Q4 GDP grew 3.3% compared to the forecast of 2.0%, easing back less than expected from the previous quarter’s 4.9%.

US Initial Jobless Claims also ticked upwards into 214K for the week ended January 19, above the forecast for 200K versus the previous week’s 189K (revised upwards from 187K).

US Initial Jobless Claims have risen above the four-week average of 202.25K.

Friday brings US PCE Price Index figures, markets to focus on key inflation data for Fed direction.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.26% -0.18% 0.02% 0.19% -0.04% 0.52% EUR -0.45% -0.17% -0.63% -0.45% -0.26% -0.51% 0.09% GBP -0.27% 0.17% -0.45% -0.27% -0.08% -0.33% 0.25% CAD 0.17% 0.62% 0.44% 0.18% 0.36% 0.12% 0.70% AUD 0.00% 0.43% 0.25% -0.19% 0.19% -0.06% 0.53% JPY -0.19% 0.26% 0.07% -0.37% -0.19% -0.24% 0.33% NZD 0.08% 0.49% 0.32% -0.13% 0.06% 0.25% 0.57% CHF -0.54% -0.10% -0.27% -0.71% -0.52% -0.33% -0.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Euro slides on ECB tone, EUR/USD rejected from 1.0900 yet again

Euro (EUR) fell against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, declining and dragging the EUR/USD back below the 1.0900 handle and seeing another technical rejection from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0885.

The pair has tumbled back into a familiar low end with bids snarled on the 200-day SMA near 1.0840. EUR/USD is caught in a widening congestion trap between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs as a technical consolidation pattern continues to hamper meaningful momentum in either direction.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart