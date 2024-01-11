Euro slips against Greenback after tough grind higher, knocked down by post-CPI momentum

Share:

The Euro chipped lower against the US Dollar on Thursday despite broadly rising.

European Economic Bulletin highlighted the ECB’s data-dependency on inflation outlook.

US PPI inflation due Friday, EU Industrial Production next Monday.

The Euro (EUR) fell back against the US Dollar (USD) in the US market session after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures broadly arrived higher than market forecasts, taking a chunk out of the Euro’s overall positive lean to the day. The Euro stepped higher against most of the major currencies on Thursday but fell flat against the safe havens of the Greenback and the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest Economic Bulletin mostly towed the line earlier Thursday, reaffirming the ECB’s data-dependency as the ECB continues to focus on inflation expectations for the European economy.

Daily digest market movers: Euro loses some ground against safe havens

The Euro saw firm gains early Thursday before a slight knockback following the US CPI release.

US CPI inflation climbed higher than expected in December, with headline inflation rising 0.3% MoM versus the forecast of 0.2% and November’s 0.1%.

Annualized core US CPI ticked down from 4.0% to 3.9%, less than the market’s expected decline to 3.8%.

YoY December headline CPI stepped higher to 3.4% from 3.1%, beating the forecast of 3.2%.

Rising inflation will make it tougher for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to justify rate cuts as soon as markets hope.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says Fed is not “there yet” on rate cuts

European Economic Bulletin noted that the ECB remains firmly focused on data releases, rate cuts hinge on forward-looking inflation expectations.

Economic Bulletin also highlighted slight contraction in euro area economy in 3Q 2023, blames decline in inventories.

ECB expects growth to continue to weaken heading forward but noted that employment remains firm.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.19% 0.18% 0.34% 0.68% 0.13% 0.22% 0.55% EUR -0.19% -0.02% 0.13% 0.48% -0.07% 0.01% 0.38% GBP -0.19% 0.01% 0.16% 0.50% -0.06% 0.03% 0.38% CAD -0.34% -0.14% -0.16% 0.33% -0.20% -0.12% 0.22% AUD -0.68% -0.47% -0.48% -0.33% -0.53% -0.45% -0.12% JPY -0.13% 0.07% 0.06% 0.18% 0.54% 0.07% 0.42% NZD -0.23% 0.01% -0.03% 0.12% 0.46% -0.10% 0.36% CHF -0.56% -0.36% -0.38% -0.22% 0.13% -0.43% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Euro holds steady against other risk assets but sheds weight against Greenback and Yen

The Euro (EUR) was broadly firmer in early Thursday trading, climbing half a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and a third of a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF). However, the Euro has lost a fifth of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) and around a tenth of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as safe havens climb broadly higher on the day.

The EUR/USD hoisted itself into the 1.1000 handle early Thursday, setting a new 2024 high of 1.1004 before getting slapped down to trade back into 1.0950. The pair has slid back into near-term congestion at the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0960.

Despite exploring a fresh high on Thursday, the EUR/USD remains trapped in a minor sideways pattern, with daily candles coiling just north of a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850. The 50-day SMA is rising into 1.0900, building out a technical floor beneath bids as bulls gear up for another challenge.

The EUR/USD remains down around 1.6% from December’s late peak near 1.1140, but the pair is still fairly well-bid, up a little under 5% from last September’s bottom bids near 1.0450.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart