Euro gives away some of the week’s gains as Eurodollar bids soften on Friday

Euro struggles to gain momentum on Friday, pares back week’s performance.

A slew of ECB talking points this week have bid down rate cut hopes.

Next week’s economic calendar is light on eurozone data.

The Euro (EUR) is softening on Friday, backsliding against the majority of its major currency peers as dovish talking points from the European Central Bank (ECB) weigh on rate cut hopes. Next week sees limited eurozone data releases, with mid-tier Industrial Production and final Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due in the first half of the week.

A consensus miss on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is the driving headlines on Friday as producer-level inflation recedes faster than expected. Slumping producer inflation kicked market expectations of Fed rate cuts into overdrive heading into the week’s final trading hours.

Daily digest market movers: Euro broadly weaker in Friday trading amidst dour outlook

The Euro is down against most of the major currency bloc on Friday, declining 0.15% against the US Dollar (USD).

ECB's President Lagarde: Rates have probably reached peak, EU not in recession.

Multiple ECB officials have hit the wires this week, easing back market hopes of rate cuts.

The ECB’s Economic Bulletin begrudgingly admitted the eurozone was in a “technical recession” with a soft landing scenario all but guaranteed.

US annual PPI inflation rises to 1% in December vs. 1.3% expected.

MoM US PPI in December held at -0.1%, in-line with November’s -0.1% (revised downward from 0.0%), missing the market forecast of 0.1% growth.

Annualized core PPI also missed the mark, declining to 1.8% from November’s YoY figure of 2.0% and coming in below the median market forecast of 1.9%.

Easing PPI inflation sparked a pop in Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations.

Markets once again see 160 basis points in Fed rate cuts through 2024, up from 154 bps.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.24% 0.30% 0.20% 0.15% -0.09% -0.04% 0.21% EUR -0.24% 0.05% -0.06% -0.11% -0.34% -0.32% -0.02% GBP -0.30% -0.06% -0.11% -0.15% -0.39% -0.38% -0.08% CAD -0.21% 0.04% 0.11% -0.07% -0.26% -0.23% 0.03% AUD -0.15% 0.10% 0.12% 0.05% -0.23% -0.20% 0.09% JPY 0.11% 0.33% 0.37% 0.29% 0.28% 0.01% 0.30% NZD 0.05% 0.30% 0.34% 0.24% 0.20% -0.01% 0.29% CHF -0.22% 0.02% 0.08% -0.02% -0.06% -0.29% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD lower on Friday in chunky trading

The EUR/USD kicked off Friday’s trading near 1.0980, going back and forth in a rough intraday range as the pair grapples with bids near 1.0950. Intraday action continues to get hamstrung on the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Near-term chart action is getting drawn into the midrange as the Fiber churns in rough consolidation.

According to daily candles, the pair is doing well, up nearly 5% from October’s bottom bids near 1.0450. Despite a pullback toward the 200-day SMA, a bullish cross of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs is building out a near-term price floor around 1.0900.

Continued selling pressure will drive the Fiber back into the long-term 200-day SMA near 1.0850. The challenge will be to drag the EUR/USD down to the last swing low near 1.0750. Bidders will be looking for topside momentum to carry the pair back into late December’s swing high near 1.1150.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart