- The Euro is crawling higher on Tuesday amid favorable risk sentiment.
- The US Dollar remains near recent lows despite the hawkish rhetoric by Fed officials.
- Eurozone CPI confirms the deflationary trend and casts doubt about ECB´s "higher for longer" view.
The Euro (EUR) appreciates in a slow but steady way on Tuesday, with the Dollar steady near multi-month lows. The recent dovish pivot by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and investors´ confidence that the US central bank will start trimming rates in the first quarter of 2024 are fuelling the positive market mood and weighing on the safe haven USD.
This favorable scenario has buoyed the Euro to session highs beyond 1.0950, approaching recent highs at 1.1010. The common currency has been unfazed by the Eurozone Consumer Prices Index (CPI) report, which has confirmed that inflation is decelerating at a fast pace.
The headline CPI contracted at a 0.6% pace in November, with the yearly inflation declining to 2.4% from 2.9% in October. The Core CPI, which removes the impact of seasonal products like food and energy, eased to 3.6% yearly pace, from 4.2% in October. These figures, combined with the negative GDP and the weak PMI figures seen earlier this month bring into question the hawkish rhetoric by ECB President Christine Lagarde and might add negative pressure on the Euro.
On the other hand, the recent hawkish comments by Fed officials, like Chicago Fed President, Austan Goldsbee, who denied any commitment to cut rates soon, have failed to provide a significant impulse to the US Dollar. US bond yields remain near multi-month highs with traders pricing in rate cuts in March, which keep US Dollar bulls in check.
Investors are waiting for the release of an array of key US indicators on Friday, with a special attention on the PCE Prices Index, which will provide further additional cues about the Fed monetary policy outlook.
Daily digest market movers: The Euro remains moderately positive in a risk-on environment
- The Euro advances on on Tuesday, favored by a positive market mood and a weak US Dollar.
- Eurozone CPI data confirmed that inflation is retreating at a fast pace and feeds speculation that the ECB will start cutting rates in early 2024.
- ECB´s Villeroy signaled the end of rate hikes and suggested that rate cuts will happen at some point in 2024.
- Mixed US Construction data revealed higher-than-expected housing starts in November, while building permits declined beyond expectations.
- Last week, the ECB kept rates on hold with President Lagarde keeping a hawkish tone in contrast with the Fed´s dovish pivot, that sent the Euro higher against the US Dollar.
- Weak Eurozone Q3 GDP and PMI figures have endorsed the case for an economic slowdown, which has cast doubt on the ECB´s hawkish message, boosting hopes of rate cuts in early 2024.
- The escalating tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns about Oil supply disruptions are pushing Crude prices higher. This might weigh on the Euro as it would increase inflation pressures in a moment of weak economic growth.
- The US Dollar remains weak, with US bonds depressed as futures markets price a 65% chance of a 25 bps rate cut in March 2024.
Technical Analysis: Euro is bouncing from support at 1.0880
Euro reversal from the 1.1010 resistance area, has been contained above the 1.0880 support area and the pair has been trimming losses so far this week. The favourable market sentiment has buoyed the pair to reach the upper range of 1.0900 and approach the 1.1000 resistance area again.
The 1.1010 resistance area, however, is likely to offer a significant resistance as it has capped that pair twice so far. Above here, the next targets would be the August high at 1.1060, and the July 24 and 27 high at 1.1150.
To the downside, a bearish reaction below the December 14 low at 1.0880 and the 4-hour 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0870 would increase bearish pressure towards 1.0825 on the way to 1.0730 lows.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.38%
|-0.23%
|0.04%
|-0.48%
|1.76%
|-0.40%
|-0.52%
|EUR
|0.38%
|0.15%
|0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.13%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|0.23%
|-0.15%
|0.29%
|-0.24%
|1.98%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|-0.43%
|-0.30%
|-0.52%
|1.71%
|-0.44%
|-0.61%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|0.53%
|2.23%
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-1.79%
|-2.18%
|-2.02%
|-1.73%
|-2.27%
|-2.19%
|-2.35%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.44%
|-0.08%
|2.14%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.53%
|0.16%
|0.31%
|0.58%
|0.07%
|2.29%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.