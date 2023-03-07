EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0580 as DXY jumps on Fed Powell’s remarks

- Fed Powell: Ready to increase pace of rate hikes if incoming data suggests faster tightening is warranted.
- Markets see hawkish bias in Powell’s remarks, US Dollar soars.
- EUR/USD tumbles more than 50 pips.
The EUR/USD lost more than 50 pips after the release of Fed Chair Powell's remarks. The pair is trading under 1.0600, under pressure as the US Dollar soars across the board.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his prepared remarks that the central bank is ready to increase the pace of rate hikes. He added that the strength of the economy suggests that the terminal rate will be higher than previously anticipated. "Long way to go on getting inflation back down, road likely to be bumpy”.
Powell is testifying on Tuesday in the US Congress in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. He is presenting the “The Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress” and will take questions from lawmakers. On Wednesday, he will be back to testify in front of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services.
Jerome Powell Speech Live: All about Fed Chair US Senate testimony
Immediately after the release, the US Dollar jumped across the board and US yields rocketed. The US 10-year yield rose from 3.92% reaching levels above 4%, while the 2-year hit 4.97%, the highest since 2007.
EUR/USD dropped from near 1.0650 to as low as 1.0585, the lowest level since Friday. The next support is seen at 1.0560/65 and below attention would turn to February lows around 1.0530. A recovery above 1.0640 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Volatility is set to remain elevated over the next minutes, with markets digesting Powell’s initial remarks and later, taking questions from lawmakers.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0661
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0504
|Daily SMA200
|1.0328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0533
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
