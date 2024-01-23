EUR/USD tests into the midrange ahead of PMI-packed Wednesday

- EUR/USD finds itself close to the 200-day SMA as investors brace for PMI figures.
- Wednesday sees preliminary PMI January data for both the EU and the US.
- Markets expect a European uptick but flattening US services.
EUR/USD drifts into a key midrange figure early Wednesday as European and US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures loom over the market for the mid-week trading session.
Markets are broadly expecting pan-European HCOB Composite PMI figures to rebound in January from 47.6 to 48.0, which would represent an eighth straight month of sub-50.0 combined PMI activity for the European continent.
On the US side, market forecasts are looking for the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI component to hold steady at 47.9 while the Services PMI component is expected to tick down from 51.4 to 51.0.
After PMIs are done landing on markets, Thursday brings another rate call and monetary policy statement from the European Central Bank (ECB), which has broadly forecast a lack of movement on interest rates until the summer months barring any drastic changes to underlying economic figures. Still, investors will be keeping a close eye on the ECB’s policy statement for any clues about how deep into dovish or hawkish territory ECB President Christine Lagarde and her cohort of central bank policymakers are leaning following Wednesday’s PMI activity expectation figures.
Thursday also sees an update to US Gross Domestic Product (USD) on an annualized basis, with YoY GDP forecast to trim back to 2.0% from 4.9% for the year ended in December.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The EUR/USD saw a quick plunge into touch range of 1.0820 following a harsh rejection from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 1.0910, sending the major pair back below the 1.0900 handle for the third time in a week.
Daily candlesticks show the EUR/USD coiling tightly into the midrange as broad-market momentum tilts into the middle, and the pair is adrift on market tides in a congestion zone between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0925 and 1.0850 respectively.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0958
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0771
|Daily SMA200
|1.0846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.091
|Previous Daily Low
|1.088
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
