EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, US Inflation

- EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, struggles to reverse the previous day’s pullback.
- Absence of Fedspeak highlights US inflation as bets for 50 bps rate hike in September jumped last week.
- Record high Eurozone inflation pushes bulls to seek clues for ECB’s July rate-lift.
- Bank holidays in France, Germany may restrict intraday moves amid a light calendar elsewhere.
EUR/USD fades recovery momentum from intraday low as mixed sentiment joins cautious mood ahead of this week’s key data/events. Additionally, holidays in Germany, France, Switzerland and New Zealand also restrict the pair’s immediate moves. That said, the quote stays defensive around 1.0720 during the mid-Asian session on Monday.
The market’s indecision could be linked to upbeat factors concerning China and an increase in hawkish Fed bets.
Beijing’s readiness to ease the virus-led activity restrictions joins the US preparations for announcing tariff relief for China to underpin the positive mood. “Dine-in service in Beijing will resume on Monday, except for the Fengtai district and some parts of the Changping district, the Beijing Daily said. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to takeaway since early May,” reports Reuters. On the other hand, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, per Reuters, “President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.”
On the contrary, Friday’s strong US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) join the recently hawkish Fedspeak to propel the odds of a third 50 bps rate hike in September to 75% from 35% appeared last week, which in turn weighed on market sentiment.
US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in 390K for May, more than 325K expected but lesser than the upwardly revised 428K previous readouts. Further, the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6% versus expectations of a slight decline to 3.5%. Additionally, the US ISM Services PMI fell to 55.9 in May, versus 56.4 market consensus and 57.1 flashed in April. Following the data, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester crossed wires while saying that the one problem that the Fed has is inflation. The policymakers also added that the risks of a recession have gone up.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury yields posted the first weekly gain in three to portray the risk-off mood the previous day. However, the S&P 500 Futures rise half a percent to 4,126 and the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.3 basis points (bps) to 2.942% at the latest.
Looking forward, Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, up for publishing on Friday, appear the key catalysts of the week. While the hawkish ECB can help EUR/USD to extend the latest run-up, the increasing market prices of the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in September could gain additional support from upbeat inflation numbers. It should be noted that US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rose for three consecutive days in the last to challenge the highest levels since early May by the end of Friday’s North American session.
Also read: EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Gear up for more central banks’ noise
Technical analysis
EUR/USD moves remain confined between a six-week-old descending resistance line and the 200-SMA on the four-hour chart, respectively around 1.0760 and 1.0610.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.0718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.061
|Daily SMA50
|1.0721
|Daily SMA100
|1.0961
|Daily SMA200
|1.1234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range around 0.7200 on poor China's Services PMI
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7200 after the early bounce, as investors assess the latest dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The US dollar clings to US jobs data-inspired gains amid light trading and the Beijing reopening optimism. Tuesday's RBA awaited.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, US Inflation
EUR/USD fades recovery momentum from intraday low as mixed sentiment joins cautious mood ahead of this week’s key data/events. Additionally, holidays in Germany, France, Switzerland and New Zealand also restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
Gold traders are getting set for US inflation data
the gold price is advancing on the day, mitigating some of the imbalance in price left over from Friday's trade when the US rallied following the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, extending gains for the day. US inflation data is on the cards for this week in the build-up to the Fed.
How will Polkadot price fare in an uphill battle
Polkadot price wants to embark on an uptrend but the number of hurdles laid in its path suggests this outlook is unlikely. However, a recovery above a certain barrier will make this bullish narrative more plausible.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!