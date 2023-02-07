EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 despite Fed’s Powell confirming further policy tightening

- EUR/USD has shifted its business above 1.0700 despite hawkish Fed commentary.
- Fed’s Powell has given the green signal to policy tightening continuation amid a strong job report.
- ECB Schnabel has advocated for a 50 bps interest rate hike in March.
The EUR/USD pair has shifted its auction profile above the round-level resistance of 1.0700 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair rebounded firmly after dropping to near 1.0670. The recovery move in the shared currency pair is looking to extend its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0725 ahead.
The Euro has gained strength despite hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to near 102.70 after failing to sustain above the 103.50 resistance. S&P500 futures recovered firmly after terminating the two-day winning streak as the confirmation of further policy tightening by the Fed chair Jerome Powell was already anticipated by the market participants. Therefore, the speech from Fed Powell triggered the ‘Sell on Rumor and Buy on News’ indicator.
A sheer recovery in the 500-US stock basket is portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. Meanwhile, the demand for US government bonds weakened further as the Fed will keep higher interest rates steady for a longer period along with more interest rate hikes. This led to a jump in the 10-year US Treasury yields to near 3.68%.
Fed Powell cited “The jobs report was certainly stronger than anyone expected and the strong jobs report shows you why we think that inflation taming will be a process that takes a significant period of time.”
On the Eurozone front, Isabel Schnabel, a Member of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s Executive Board, wrote in a press release entitled, 'Monetary policy in times of pandemic and war' that inflation momentum remains ‘quite elevated,‘ but cannot give all clear on inflation yet and that the ECB Intends to raise rates by 50bps in March.
There is no denying the fact that Eurozone inflation has slowed down significantly in the past two months and activities are also showing contraction. In spite of that, the road of a 2% inflation recovery is far from over, which bolsters the case of further interest rate hikes by the ECB.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0685
|Daily SMA100
|1.0327
|Daily SMA200
|1.032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
