EUR/USD soars past 1.1900 as China treasury news sinks US Dollar

EUR/USD rallies over 0.80% on Monday as the Greenback treads water following breaking news that Chinese authorities recommended financial institutions to trim their positions on US Treasuries, due to sharp volatility swings in the fixed income markets. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1916 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1808.

Risk appetite improvement and the Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi’s landslide victory in Japan, pushed the American currency to a new six day low, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

Initially, the USD/JPY rose higher, but retreated after the Japanese top diplomat Atsushi Mimura warned that they’re “closely watching currency movements with a high sense of urgency.”

A scarce economic docket in the US witnessed the release of the NY Fed Survey of Consumers Expectations and speeches by Federal Reserve officials. On Tuesday, traders would eye the release of Retail Sales data and the Employment Cost Index, which measures wages.

In Europe the schedule featured speeches by European Central Bank (ECB) officials. The ECB President Lagarde said that Francois Villeroy will step down at the central bank on June 1.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.02% 0.02% -0.04% 0.01% 0.00% -0.02% EUR -0.02% -0.04% -0.04% -0.06% -0.01% -0.01% -0.04% GBP 0.02% 0.04% 0.02% -0.05% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% JPY -0.02% 0.04% -0.02% -0.05% -0.00% -0.01% -0.04% CAD 0.04% 0.06% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.04% 0.02% AUD -0.01% 0.00% -0.03% 0.00% -0.05% -0.01% -0.04% NZD -0.00% 0.00% -0.02% 0.01% -0.04% 0.01% -0.02% CHF 0.02% 0.04% 0.00% 0.04% -0.02% 0.04% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.86% at 96.82.

The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that one-year inflation expectations eased to 3.1% in January from 3.4%. Inflation expectations over the three- and five-year horizons were unchanged at 3%.

Digging deeper into the poll, credit conditions cooled compared with December, while perceptions about the labor market improved.

ECB Gediminas Šimkus said that there’s a 50/50 chance that the next move is a hike or a cut, as rates are at neutral level, with growth near potential. ECB Martin Kocher said that inflation expectations are fully anchored, and that it would require a change in the macroeconomic environment to move away from the current policy stance.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that they expect inflation to stabilize sustainably at the ECB's 2% medium-term target, during the plenary debate on the state of the Eurozone economy and ECB activities in Strasbourg, France, on Monday.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD consolidates past 1.1900, bullish above 1.2000

The EUR/USD technical picture shows the pair is neutral to downward biased as it has achieved successive series of lower lows, while the most recent high at 1.1926 it remains below the yearly peak of 1.2079.

Although momentum turned bullish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pair needs to clear the yearly peak, to resume the uptrend.

On the flip side, if EUR/USD dives below 1.1900, clears the path to test 1.1800 followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1786. On further weakness, the next stop would be the 50-day SMA at 1.1734, followed by 1.1700.

