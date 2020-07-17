EUR/USD recovers ground lost and approaches 1.1400, looks to EU Summit

- EUR/USD is up smalls and trades closer to the 1.14 mark.
- All the attention will be on the EU Summit in Brussels later on Friday.
- ECB’s De Guindos, final June EMU CPI figures next on the calendar.
The single currency has regained some buying interest and is now pushing EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.1400 neighbourhood on Friday.
EUR/USD focused on the EU Summit
EUR/USD appears to have resumed the upside at the end of the week following Thursday’s moderate pullback.
In fact, the greenback is receding some ground and allowing the move higher in the risk complex, always against the backdrop of the advance of the pandemic across the world and the gradual recovery in the economic activity.
Later in the docket, the final CPI figures in the euro area for the month of June are due along with the speech by ECB VP Luis De Guindos.
However, all the attention in Euroland will be on the 2-day EU Leaders Summit starting in Brussels, where the so-called European Recovery Fund will be in on top of the agenda. Pessimism among investors, however, seems to dominate the headlines as there is increasing discrepancy among member states regarding the terms of the fund as well as its composition (grants vs. loans).
Across the pond, June’s Housing Starts and Building Permits are due seconded by the preliminary reading of the U-Mich index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD clinched fresh multi-month tops in the 1.1450 region on Wednesday, opening the door to a potential move to 2020 peaks near 1.15 the figure in the near-term. As always, upbeat risk appetite trends continue to support the momentum around the euro in combination with the current recovery in the euro zon. Also supportive of a strong euro appears the solid stance of the current account in the euro area.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.12% at 1.1396 and a breakout of 1.1452 (monthly high Jul.15) would target 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9) en route to 1.1514 (high Jan.31 2019). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.1168 (monthly low Jun.19) and finally 1.1147 (high Mar.27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
