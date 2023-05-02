EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0970 from weekly lows after US data

Share:

US JOLTS comes in below expectations while Factory Orders rise 0.9% versus the expected 0.8%.

The FOMC meeting kicks off, with a 25 basis points rate hike already priced in.

EUR/USD turns flat for the day amid a weaker US Dollar.

The EUR/USD erased losses after the release of US economic data, rising from its weekly lows to levels above 1.0970. The pair is now flat for the day, ending a three-day negative streak, ahead of crucial central bank meetings.

Mixed US data after EZ inflation, ahead of FOMC

The final reading of US Factory Orders showed a rise of 0.9% in March, slightly above the market consensus of 0.8%. The JOLTS report showed that "the number of job openings decreased to 9.6 million on the last business day of March," softer than the expected 9.7 million.

The US Dollar lost momentum after the reports, and EUR/USD rebounded rising more than 25 pips. The US Dollar Index is up for the day, trading at 102.25. US yields have plunged to new lows, with the US 10-year yields falling to 3.47% and the 2-year to 4.04%.

Attention now turns to the central banks. The FOMC will announce its decision on Wednesday, with a 25 basis point rate hike already priced in, while the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its meeting on Thursday. Prior to the FOMC, ADP will release its employment report on Wednesday.

Short-term outlook

The EUR/USD pair currently holds a bearish bias in the short term and is challenging an important support level around 1.0950. It bottomed on Tuesday at 1.0941, the lowest level since April 21, but has since bounced back toward 1.0980.

If the Euro recovers levels above 1.0970, it could change the intraday bias to positive; resistance levels above are located at 1.0990 and 1.1005. Under 1.0950, further weakness seems likely, with the next crucial support level at 1.0930.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0959 Today Daily Change -0.0015 Today Daily Change % -0.14 Today daily open 1.0974 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0969 Daily SMA50 1.0805 Daily SMA100 1.0766 Daily SMA200 1.0417 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1036 Previous Daily Low 1.0964 Previous Weekly High 1.1095 Previous Weekly Low 1.0962 Previous Monthly High 1.1095 Previous Monthly Low 1.0788 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0992 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1008 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0947 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.092 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0876 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1018 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1062 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1089



