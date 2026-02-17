TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses below 1.1850 near nine-day EMA barrier

  • EUR/USD tests immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA at 1.1856.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 53 suggests consolidation with a slight bullish bias.
  • A break below the nine-day EMA could expose the pair to a pullback toward the 50-day EMA at 1.1773.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses below 1.1850 near nine-day EMA barrier
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.1840 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 53 (neutral) signals consolidation with a modest upside lean.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair holds above the rising 50-day EMA, while the nine-day EMA flattens just overhead. The short-term average remains above the medium-term gauge, keeping the near-term bias supported. 

The immediate resistance lies at the psychological level of 1.1850, aligned with the nine-day EMA at 1.1856. Traction above the short-term average would underpin momentum and keep focus on resistance aligning at 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

Should the pair fail to clear the cited ceiling at short-term average, price would stay rangebound and vulnerable to pullbacks toward the 50-day EMA at 1.1773 and shift focus to deeper supports toward the two-month low at 1.1578, recorded on January 19.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.13%-0.41%0.03%0.12%-0.05%-0.05%
EUR-0.08%0.05%-0.51%-0.04%0.05%-0.13%-0.13%
GBP-0.13%-0.05%-0.54%-0.09%-0.01%-0.18%-0.18%
JPY0.41%0.51%0.54%0.46%0.55%0.36%0.37%
CAD-0.03%0.04%0.09%-0.46%0.09%-0.09%-0.09%
AUD-0.12%-0.05%0.00%-0.55%-0.09%-0.18%-0.17%
NZD0.05%0.13%0.18%-0.36%0.09%0.18%0.00%
CHF0.05%0.13%0.18%-0.37%0.09%0.17%-0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and hovers below mid-1.1800s amid a relatively quiet trading action during the Asian session. The broader fundamental backdrop, however, warrants some caution for bearish traders before positioning for deeper losses.

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom labor market data for the three months ending December is scheduled to be published today at 07:00 GMT.  GBP/USD trades 0.16% lower to near 1.3610 at the press time. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average slips to 1.3631 and caps rebounds as price holds below the gauge.

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold is off the lows but remains under moderate selling pressure below the $5,000 threshold early Tuesday. Gold now looks to the US-Iran nuclear deal talks for a fresh trading impetus as US traders return after the long weekend.

Jupiter rises on native SOL staking, TVL rebound

Jupiter rises on native SOL staking, TVL rebound

Jupiter edges higher by 3% at press time on Tuesday, approaching the $0.1700 level. The lending protocol announced native staking as collateral, allowing users to borrow against natively staked SOL on certain vaults.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers