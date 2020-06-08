EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from session highs, 50-hour SMA is key support

- EUR/USD retreats from the session high of 1.1320 to 1.1304.
- The 50-hour SMA is the level to beat for the sellers.
While EUR/USD has pulled back from session highs near 1.1320, it is still trading above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) support, currently at 1.1294.
The pair charted higher lows along the 50-hour SMA throughout the rally from the May 27 low near 1.10 to Friday's high of 1.1384. To put it another way, the technical line has consistently reversed pullbacks over the last week or so. Hence, it is the level to watch out for over the next few hours.
Acceptance below the 50-hour SMA at 1.1294 could cause some buyers to exit the market, leading to a deeper decline toward 1.1250.
A break below the 50-hour SMA may be seen. as the long upper shadow attached to Friday's candle and an above-70 reading on the 14-day relative strength index is reflective of buyer fatigue.
At press time, the pair is trading near 1.1304. A bounce from the 50-hour SMA would put 1.14 back on the table.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish below 50-hour SMA
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1462
- R2 1.1423
- R1 1.1357
- PP 1.1318
-
- S1 1.1252
- S2 1.1213
- S3 1.1147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
