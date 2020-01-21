EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses exposes a visit to 1.1066/39

EUR/USD is prolonging the move lower on Tuesday.

The 100-day SMA/support line at 1.1066 emerges as the next target.

EUR/USD has managed to regain some buying interest after bottoming out in the 1.1080/75 band at the beginning of the week.

The selling pressure has accelerated following the breach of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region. If the downside pressure gathers pace, then the 100-day SMA at 1.1066 should return to the radar. This area of contention is also reinforced by the 3-month support line.

The bearish view remains unchanged while below the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart