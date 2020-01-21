EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses exposes a visit to 1.1066/39

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is prolonging the move lower on Tuesday.
  • The 100-day SMA/support line at 1.1066 emerges as the next target.

EUR/USD has managed to regain some buying interest after bottoming out in the 1.1080/75 band at the beginning of the week.

The selling pressure has accelerated following the breach of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region. If the downside pressure gathers pace, then the 100-day SMA at 1.1066 should return to the radar. This area of contention is also reinforced by the 3-month support line.

The bearish view remains unchanged while below the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.109
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1136
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1102
Previous Daily Low 1.1077
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1133

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died. 

Read more

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures