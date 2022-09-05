- EUR/USD bulls are committing at 0.9925 support.
- If the right-hand shoulder of the H&S continues to build above 0.9900, then a 50% mean target 0.9950 will be eyed.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a move into test 0.9900, the price indeed moved in to test the round number, reaching a low of 0.9877 on the day. This happened in a bearish gap and subsequent follow-through as the US dollar firmed to score fresh bull cycle highs around 110.20 as per the DXY index.
The dollar has since been faded which gave some relief to the forex space and the euro. At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 109.779 and recently plummeted to 109.534.
The euro's recovery has started to decelerate but the price is yet to close the opening gap or correct meaningfully to a significant retracement of the prior 4-hour bearish impulse. This leaves prospects of a deeper bullish correction for the day ahead as illustrated in the following analysis.
EUR/USD prior analysis, H4 chart
It was explained that the price had dropped heavily from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement area that met with the resistance of the M-formation's neckline. The tweezer top was also a bearish feature and a move to test support was on the cards should 0.9940 give out:
EUR/USD live update
The price is creeping in on the gap and it has made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, but a fuller correction could be on the cards prior to the next bearish impulse to the downside:
EUR/USD H1 charts
On the chart above, the bullish inverse head and shoulders are a compelling feature on the hourly time frame. this is also accompanied by the W-formation below:
Should the support around 0.9925 hold, then an imminent bullish impulse could be on the cards. If the right-hand shoulder continues to build above 0.9900, then the bulls will be seen to be committing to the correction for the day ahead and a higher retracement on the breakout would be expected. The 50% mean reversion target is located around 0.9950.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.