EUR/USD Price Analysis: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

- EUR/USD failed to close Wednesday above 200-DMA at 1.1890.
- 21-DMA at 1.1853 back in sight for EUR sellers.
- Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street.
Markets weigh in US President Joe Biden’s remarks on his infrastructure plans, FOMC minutes and a recovery in the Treasury yields heading into the earnings season and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
From a near-term technical perspective, EUR/USD did take out the 200-daily moving average (DMA) at 1.1890 but failed to sustain above the latter.
Sellers returned and prompted the spot to finish the day near just above the 1.1860 level. The major currently trades at 1.1870, almost unchanged on the day.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat just below the 50.00 level, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact for EUR/USD.
Therefore, a test of the 21-DMA at 1.1853 remains on the cards following a breach of Wednesday’s low of 1.1861.
Further south, Tuesday’s low of 1.1795 could be put at risk.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Meanwhile, the sellers remain hopeful so long as the main currency pair holds below the 200-DMA.
A sustained break above the latter is needed to revive the recovery momentum towards the bearish 50-DMA at 1.1973.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1871
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1855
|Daily SMA50
|1.1983
|Daily SMA100
|1.2054
|Daily SMA200
|1.1887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1794
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
