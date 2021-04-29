EUR/USD loses bullish momentum, looks to close flat little above 1.2100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD touched a fresh two-month high on Thursday.
  • USD selloff pauses after upbeat GDP data from US.
  • Focus shifts to Q1 GDP figures from eurozone and Germany.

The EUR/USD pair posted strong gains on Wednesday and climbed to its highest level in two months at 1.2150 on Thursday before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2120.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish commentary despite the improved economic outlook weighed heavily on the greenback on Wednesday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 90.50. However, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields on the back of upbeat US data helped the DXY stage a rebound and forced EUR/USD to turn south.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) first estimate showed on Thursday that Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to analysts' estimate of 6.1%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 553,000 from 566,000 previously. 

At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 90.68 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising more than 2% at 1.649%.

On Friday, first-quarter GDP data from Germany and the eurozone will be watched closely by market participants.

EUR/USD outlook

Credit Suisse analysts think that the EUR/USD could target the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 fall at 1.2212 in the near term with scope for the 1.2243 February high.

"A direct break of the 1.2243 February high would open the door to a retest of the high for the year at 1.2350," analysts added. "Support moves to 1.2103 initially, then 1.2067, with the immediate risk seen higher whilst above 1.2057/56. Below would see yesterday’s ‘outside day’ negated to warn of a ‘false’ break higher to turn the risk back lower for a slide back to 1.1995/90."

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.212
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1961
Daily SMA50 1.1957
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2135
Previous Daily Low 1.2056
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2234

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD falls to 1.21 on fresh dollar strength

EUR/USD falls to 1.21 on fresh dollar strength

EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21, shedding its Fed-fueled gains. US GDP rose by 6.4% annualized in Q1 and components point to even stronger growth down the road. 

GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise

GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.

XAU/USD could extend slide with a daily close below $1,765

XAU/USD could extend slide with a daily close below $1,765

The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at $1,756. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it was last seen losing 0.75% on the day at $1,768.

BTC loses dominance as altcoins gain traction

BTC loses dominance as altcoins gain traction

The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks.

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.

