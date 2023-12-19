EUR/USD looking for 1.1000 as risk appetite shrugs off Eurozone HICP inflation miss

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • EUR/USD up nearly half a percent on Tuesday despite a below-expectation HICP inflation print.
  • Plenty of US data still on the docket this week to drive the EUR/USD into the holiday weekend.
  • EU & US Consumer Confidence up next for Wednesday.

The EUR/USD is drifting towards the 1.1000 major handle once more after failing to capture the key technical level last week. The pair struck an intraday high of 1.1009 last Thursday, but gave up the high ground heading into the weekend.

Eurozone Final Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European equivalent to Consumer Price Index, missed the market on Tuesday, with November’s EU inflation index declining 0.6%, below the market’s forecast of -0.5%, in-line with the earlier preliminary print.

Read More: Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation softens to 2.4% YoY in November vs. 2.7% expected

Market sentiment is decidedly risk-on for Tuesday, putting downside pressure on the US Dollar (USD) heading toward the midpoint of 2023’s last full trading week. US Building Permits in November came in slightly lower, printing at 1.46 million versus the forecast 1.47 million, declining slightly from October’s 1.498 million (revised up slightly from 1.487 million). US housing data balanced out with a better-than-expected print in US Housing Starts for November, coming in at 1.56 million versus the forecast 1.36 million and stepping over October’s 1.359 million (revised downward from 1.372 million).

Coming down the pipeline will be the last print of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers in 2023 on Thursday, followed by US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index numbers on Friday.

US GDP for the third quarter is broadly expected to hold steady at 5.2%, while annualized Core PCE is forecast to tick down slightly from 3.5% to 3.3%. 

EUR/USD Technical Outlook 

The EUR/USD remains well-bid in the near-term after last week’s hard rally that saw the pair crack straight through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.0800 handle, a broad weakening in the US Dollar is giving the Euro a chance to scramble for higher ground.

Friday’s pullback after a failed run at the 1.1000 major price level saw the pair hesitate back into the 1.0900 region, but this week sees the EUR/USD grinding higher once more.

Last week’s rally also saw the pair retake the bullish side of the long-term 200-day SMA, extending the Euro’s rebound from October’s bottom bids of 1.0450.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0977
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0877
Daily SMA50 1.0746
Daily SMA100 1.0754
Daily SMA200 1.0831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0931
Previous Daily Low 1.0892
Previous Weekly High 1.1009
Previous Weekly Low 1.0742
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0907
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0875
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0976

 

 

Share: Feed news

