EUR/USD looking for 1.1000 as risk appetite shrugs off Eurozone HICP inflation miss

- EUR/USD up nearly half a percent on Tuesday despite a below-expectation HICP inflation print.
- Plenty of US data still on the docket this week to drive the EUR/USD into the holiday weekend.
- EU & US Consumer Confidence up next for Wednesday.
The EUR/USD is drifting towards the 1.1000 major handle once more after failing to capture the key technical level last week. The pair struck an intraday high of 1.1009 last Thursday, but gave up the high ground heading into the weekend.
Eurozone Final Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European equivalent to Consumer Price Index, missed the market on Tuesday, with November’s EU inflation index declining 0.6%, below the market’s forecast of -0.5%, in-line with the earlier preliminary print.
Read More: Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation softens to 2.4% YoY in November vs. 2.7% expected
Market sentiment is decidedly risk-on for Tuesday, putting downside pressure on the US Dollar (USD) heading toward the midpoint of 2023’s last full trading week. US Building Permits in November came in slightly lower, printing at 1.46 million versus the forecast 1.47 million, declining slightly from October’s 1.498 million (revised up slightly from 1.487 million). US housing data balanced out with a better-than-expected print in US Housing Starts for November, coming in at 1.56 million versus the forecast 1.36 million and stepping over October’s 1.359 million (revised downward from 1.372 million).
Coming down the pipeline will be the last print of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers in 2023 on Thursday, followed by US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index numbers on Friday.
US GDP for the third quarter is broadly expected to hold steady at 5.2%, while annualized Core PCE is forecast to tick down slightly from 3.5% to 3.3%.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The EUR/USD remains well-bid in the near-term after last week’s hard rally that saw the pair crack straight through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.0800 handle, a broad weakening in the US Dollar is giving the Euro a chance to scramble for higher ground.
Friday’s pullback after a failed run at the 1.1000 major price level saw the pair hesitate back into the 1.0900 region, but this week sees the EUR/USD grinding higher once more.
Last week’s rally also saw the pair retake the bullish side of the long-term 200-day SMA, extending the Euro’s rebound from October’s bottom bids of 1.0450.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0977
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0746
|Daily SMA100
|1.0754
|Daily SMA200
|1.0831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0931
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0892
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.