EUR/USD lacks any firm near-term direction, oscillates in a range below 1.0900

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • EUR/USD trades with a mild negative bias on Tuesday, though the downside seems limited.
  • Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
  • The uncertainty over the timing of a rate cut by the ECB holds traders from placing fresh bets.

The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band below the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines amid the uncertainty over the timing of a potential interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The first ECB policy rate cut is projected to take place in April and the markets have been pricing in a total reduction of 135 basis points (bps) by the end of 2024. That said, ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled last week that borrowing costs will likely start coming down only in the summer and if the incoming economic data supports such a move. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the shared currency and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.

In the meantime, diminishing odds for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. In fact, investors have been scaling back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing in 2024 in the wake of a still-resilient US economy and the recent hawkish remarks by a slew of Fed policymakers. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, underpin the safe-haven buck.

The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets in the wake of the prevalent risk-on environment. This, along with the mixed fundamental backdrop, should help limit the downside for the EUR/USD pair ahead of this week's key central bank event risk and important macro data. The flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US are due for release on Wednesday. This will be followed by the Advance US Q4 GDP report on Thursday and the US Core PCE Price Index, or the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday, which should infuse volatility in the markets.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0888
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.0884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0958
Daily SMA50 1.0921
Daily SMA100 1.0771
Daily SMA200 1.0846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.091
Previous Daily Low 1.088
Previous Weekly High 1.0967
Previous Weekly Low 1.0844
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0902
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0921
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0932

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen remains confined in range against USD, looks to BoJ for fresh impetus

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen remains confined in range against USD, looks to BoJ for fresh impetus

The Japanese Yen struggles for a firm direction as traders keenly await BoJ's decision. The BoJ is expected to stick to its ultra-dovish monetary policy settings on Tuesday. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations continue to act as a tailwind for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD retraces its recent losses after improved Aussie Business Confidence

AUD/USD retraces its recent losses after improved Aussie Business Confidence

The AUD/USD edges higher, trading around 0.6580 on Tuesday after registering losses in the previous session. The improved NAB's Business Confidence might have contributed to underpinning the Aussie Dollar. 

AUD/USD News

Gold remains range-bound above $2,020 in a busy week of policy meetings

Gold remains range-bound above $2,020 in a busy week of policy meetings

Gold price clings to the range-bound theme, trading around $2,021 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of a busy week of policy meetings with many central banks.

Gold News

Bitcoin price dips to $39,430, liquidates over $200 million longs across the market

Bitcoin price dips to $39,430, liquidates over $200 million longs across the market

Bitcoin price continues to extend the dump even as debates about what is provoking the slump continue. One cohort absolves GBTC dumping of any blame, attributing it to typical profit booking. The other group says GBTC redemptions are provoking the load-shedding exercise. 

Read more

Japan Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Japan set to keep ultra-loose policy unchanged

Japan Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Japan set to keep ultra-loose policy unchanged

The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision first thing Tuesday. As usual, the central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates unchanged with the main benchmark to remain steady at -0.1%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures