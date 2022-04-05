- Additional Fed officials aim to begin QT by the May meeting.
- Geopolitical jitters in Ukraine weigh on market sentiment and elevated prices.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: To keep extending losses if the 1.0900 mark gives way to USD bulls.
The EUR/USD remains under selling pressure after falling below the 1.1000 mark, as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war turned sentiment sour on Tuesday. At press time, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0905, as EUR bears prepare for a renewed test of 1.0806 YTD low.
Market sentiment remains downbeat, as portrayed by falling US equities. The greenback remains buoyant, extending its rally to four days, rising 0.50%, sitting at 99.485, after reaching a new YTD high at 99.524.
Tuesday’s Fed parade lifts US Treasury yields
On Tuesday, Fed policymakers crossed wires. Fed Governor Lael Brainard stated that the Fed “is prepared to take stronger action” if needed and added that the balance sheet reduction might begin in the May meeting. On those remarks, US equities slid, and the US Dollar Index reclaimed the 99.000 level.
Elsewhere, Kansas City Fed President Esther George (voter 2022) said that a 50 bps move would be an option, as conditions favor going faster than before. Later, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly commented that the labor market is extremely tight and noted that the Fed is on a path to raising rates. Daly added that growth would slow but expected it to be a short-lived event.
Meanwhile, conditions around the Ukraine-Russia conflict continue to worsen. Germany and France expelled Russian diplomats from their embassies, responding to Russian troops’ war crimes committed in Bucha once the Russian soldiers moved east.
The US and the G7 are coordinating new sanctions on Russia, expanding to financial institutions, state-owned companies in Russia, and unspecified Russian officials and their family members.
Data-wise, the Eurozone economic docket featured March’s IHS Markit Services PMIs for countries in the EU, and the Eurozone, which rose firmly. Regarding the US economic docket, March’s US ISM-Non Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.3, higher than the 58.1 estimated and better than the 56.5 from the previous reading.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains in a downtrend, as depicted by the daily chart. On Monday, the EUR/USD was unable to trade above Pitchfork’s mid-line between the top/central parallel line, around 1.1054, exposing the pair to further selling pressure. Subsequently, the EUR/USD extended its fall, and a break below 1.0900 could pave the way for further losses.
That said, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0900. Breach of the latter would expose Pitchfork’s central-parallel line around 1.0850-70 range, followed by the YTD low at 1.0806.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.0973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1014
|Daily SMA50
|1.1167
|Daily SMA100
|1.1241
|Daily SMA200
|1.1481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0997
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
