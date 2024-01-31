EUR/USD hamstrung near 1.0850 in choppy trade ahead of Fed Powell

Share:

EUR/USD saw a hard rally above 1.0880 on ECB rate cut hopes.

US ADP labor miss drove the pair back into Wednesday’s opening range.

US Fed head Jerome Powell due at 19:30 GMT after Fed rate call.

EUR/USD saw a hard rally in early Wednesday trading, rising three-quarters of a percent bottom-to-top after misses in German Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures missed the mark, with markets pivoting back into a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate call and following press conference. EUR/USD fell back into the day’s opening bids near 1.0850 as the pair remains stuck in the middle of near-term consolidation.

German Retail Sales backslid early Wednesday, followed by German CPI inflation easing faster than expected, helping to bolster investor sentiment in the midweek that the European Central Bank (ECB) would see the way forward towards a faster pace of rate cuts.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD draws into the middle ahead of Powell appearance

The EUR/USD rallied into 1.0880 after German Retail Sales came in at -1.7% for the year ended December, adding to the previous period’s -2.4% as consumer spending cools off, reinforcing an economic slowdown that will push the ECB towards rate cuts.

German CPI inflation also declined faster than expected, with annualized German CPI for the year ended January printing at 2.9% versus the forecast 3.3% and the previous period’s 3.7%.

Pan-European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) figures are due on Thursday.

European money markets are now pricing in 150 basis points in ECB rate cuts through 2024, up from Tuesday’s swap rate balance of 140 bps.

Fed chair Jerome Powell due at 19:30 GMT, markets will be straining to find hints of the Fed cutting rates sooner rather than later.

US ADP Employment Change slumped to 107K in January versus the forecast 145K, declining from the previous month's 158K (revised from 164K).

US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) figures due on Friday to cap off the trading week.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.15% -0.04% 0.04% -0.64% -0.10% -0.19% EUR 0.03% -0.13% 0.00% 0.08% -0.62% -0.06% -0.15% GBP 0.16% 0.14% 0.13% 0.20% -0.47% 0.06% -0.01% CAD 0.03% 0.00% -0.15% 0.06% -0.62% -0.07% -0.15% AUD -0.03% -0.05% -0.19% -0.07% -0.67% -0.13% -0.22% JPY 0.64% 0.60% 0.46% 0.60% 0.70% 0.52% 0.45% NZD 0.09% 0.09% -0.07% 0.07% 0.13% -0.60% -0.12% CHF 0.19% 0.15% 0.02% 0.15% 0.22% -0.46% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: EUR/USD poised for a run post-Fed

EUR/USD pulled in both direction on Wednesday, sagging early into 1.0806 before rallying above 1.0880 and settling back where it started near 1.0850 as the market awaits central bank appearances.

The 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) remains a key technical barrier, capping off upside momentum near 1.0860. The EUR/USD has cycle familiar levels since the middle of January, but downside pressure has been mounting as swing highs continue to lag lower.

Daily candlesticks have the pair stuck on the low end of a congestion pattern at the 200-day SMA near 1.0850, with topside price action capped by the 50-day SMA just north of 1.0900.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart