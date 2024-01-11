EUR/USD falls from 1.0990 as US Dollar recovers ahead of US Inflation data

- EUR/USD drops to near 1.0960 amid firm recovery in the US Dollar ahead of US CPI data.
- Fed policymakers denies favoring for early interest rate cuts.
- The Euro performs strongly as ECB policymakers have not discussed rate cuts at all.
The EUR/USD pair faces selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.0980 in the London session. The major currency pair corrects as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its entire losses generated in the Asian session. The USD Index has rebounded to near 102.40.
S&P500 futures have generated decent gains in the European session, portraying further improvement in the risk-appetite of the market participants. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering below 4%.
Investors are expected to face sheer volatility after the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The headline inflation is expected to increase slightly while the core CPI is seen decelerating due to fall in prices of used cars.
Meanwhile, Fed policymakers continue to stay with a restrictive monetary policy stance until gets confidence that inflation will return to 2% in a sustainable manner. New York Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that more work is needed to achieve the 2% inflation target and it is still too early to discuss rate cuts.
On the Euro front, the broader performance from the old continent’s currency continues to remain upbeat as a rebound in preliminary Eurozone inflation has provided an argument to European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to maintain the ‘higher for longer’ interest rates narrative.
ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France President, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said on Thursday that he “commits to an inflation back at 2.0% by 2025.” He added that the French economy is expected to grow by 0.9% in 2024.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0982
|Daily SMA50
|1.0886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0765
|Daily SMA200
|1.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0923
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.10000 in early Europe on Thursday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar faces challenges due to a risk-on market mood ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750, US inflation data eyed
GBP/USD is clinging to gains above 1.2750 in the European trading hours on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar and risk flows are helping the pair gain ground. Traders await the December US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
Gold price bulls seem non-committed ahead of crucial US consumer inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) catches some bids on Thursday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session, albeit remains below the $2,040-$2,042 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive
Bitcoin Spot ETF was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking January 10 as a historic moment for BTC holders. The approval has triggered fee wars among issuers and experts weigh in on who is likely to survive in the long term.
US CPI Data Preview: Inflation expected to remain above 3% in December, with core pressures abating
The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 3.2% YoY in December, up from November’s 3.1% increase. Annual Core CPI inflation is expected to edge lower to 3.8% in December.