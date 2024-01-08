EUR/USD falls back from 1.0980, reverses Monday’s early rise on broad-market Greenback selloff

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The Euro rose in early Monday trading on rising market sentiment.
  • Eurozone economic data managed to mostly beat already-low expectations.
  • EU unemployment on the docket for Tuesday.

The EUR/USD climbed on Monday, falling just short of 1.0980 before sliding back into 1.0950 in a consolidation pattern that is becoming familiar in the early stages of 2024.

Eurozone Retail Sales for the year through November declined less than expected, falling 1.1% versus the forecast 1.5% decline, compared to October’s YoY figure of -0.8% (revised upwards from -1.2%).

The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index for January rebounded from -16.8 to -15.8, while the Eurozone Consumer Confidence survey index unexpectedly rose from -15.1 to -15.0, versus the market forecast for a steady hold at -15.1.

Eurozone Retail Sales for November also slid exactly as much as investors were expecting, printing at -0.3% compared to October’s print of 0.4% (revised upwards from 0.1%).

Tuesday will see an update on the Eurozone Unemployment Rate for November, which is forecast to hold steady at 6.5%, while broader markets will be focused on Thursday’s upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print.

Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is expected to show slight declines in the near-term core figures, but annualized headline inflation continues to prove sticky, with the CPI for the year through December forecast to tick upwards slightly from 3.1% to 3.2%. Core YoY CPI, meanwhile, is forecast to slip from 4% to 3.8%, and December’s MoM Core CPI is expected to hold steady at 0.3%.

Markets will be looking for signs that inflation will continue to ease, with some investor hopefuls looking for an increasing pace in the reduction of price growth, in order to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) into the next rate cutting cycle sooner rather than later.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD rose into 1.0980 on Monday, falling just short of the near-term level and sliding back towards 1.0950 as the pair struggles in near-term consolidation. Intraday action continues to get capped under the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.1000 major handle.

A bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850 is building out a technical floor beneath daily candlesticks, and the near-term ceiling is parked at December’s swing high just shy of 1.1150.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.095
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.0939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0962
Daily SMA50 1.0865
Daily SMA100 1.0762
Daily SMA200 1.0847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.0877
Previous Weekly High 1.1046
Previous Weekly Low 1.0877
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0817
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1121

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD looks to consolidate gains above 0.6700 Premium

AUD/USD looks to consolidate gains above 0.6700

AUD/USD starts the week with humble gains beyond the 0.6700 hurdle, extending Friday’s rebound from the so-far yearly lows near 0.6650.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 as risk mood improves Premium

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 as risk mood improves

EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0980 region just to recede a tad afterwards, always on the back of the renewed bid bias in the risk complex and the broad-based selling pressure hitting the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

Gold lower lows open doors for a slide sub-$2,000 Premium

Gold lower lows open doors for a slide sub-$2,000

Gold gathered recovery momentum and rose above $2,030 after dropping to a multi-week low of $2,017 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 4% in the second half of the day and allowed XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily losses.

Gold News

Bitcoin Spot ETF could receive SEC greenlight this week, BTC price eyes gains

Bitcoin Spot ETF could receive SEC greenlight this week, BTC price eyes gains

Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the SEC's greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.

Read more

Inflation dominates in the week ahead

Inflation dominates in the week ahead

This week brings a major focus on inflation, with tonight’s Tokyo CPI figure kicking off a period that also sees Australian, US, and Chinese consumer prices reported. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures