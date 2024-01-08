EUR/USD falls back from 1.0980, reverses Monday’s early rise on broad-market Greenback selloff

- The Euro rose in early Monday trading on rising market sentiment.
- Eurozone economic data managed to mostly beat already-low expectations.
- EU unemployment on the docket for Tuesday.
The EUR/USD climbed on Monday, falling just short of 1.0980 before sliding back into 1.0950 in a consolidation pattern that is becoming familiar in the early stages of 2024.
Eurozone Retail Sales for the year through November declined less than expected, falling 1.1% versus the forecast 1.5% decline, compared to October’s YoY figure of -0.8% (revised upwards from -1.2%).
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index for January rebounded from -16.8 to -15.8, while the Eurozone Consumer Confidence survey index unexpectedly rose from -15.1 to -15.0, versus the market forecast for a steady hold at -15.1.
Eurozone Retail Sales for November also slid exactly as much as investors were expecting, printing at -0.3% compared to October’s print of 0.4% (revised upwards from 0.1%).
Tuesday will see an update on the Eurozone Unemployment Rate for November, which is forecast to hold steady at 6.5%, while broader markets will be focused on Thursday’s upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print.
Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is expected to show slight declines in the near-term core figures, but annualized headline inflation continues to prove sticky, with the CPI for the year through December forecast to tick upwards slightly from 3.1% to 3.2%. Core YoY CPI, meanwhile, is forecast to slip from 4% to 3.8%, and December’s MoM Core CPI is expected to hold steady at 0.3%.
Markets will be looking for signs that inflation will continue to ease, with some investor hopefuls looking for an increasing pace in the reduction of price growth, in order to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) into the next rate cutting cycle sooner rather than later.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The EUR/USD rose into 1.0980 on Monday, falling just short of the near-term level and sliding back towards 1.0950 as the pair struggles in near-term consolidation. Intraday action continues to get capped under the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.1000 major handle.
A bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850 is building out a technical floor beneath daily candlesticks, and the near-term ceiling is parked at December’s swing high just shy of 1.1150.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.095
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0962
|Daily SMA50
|1.0865
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0998
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0877
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to consolidate gains above 0.6700 Premium
AUD/USD starts the week with humble gains beyond the 0.6700 hurdle, extending Friday’s rebound from the so-far yearly lows near 0.6650.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 as risk mood improves Premium
EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0980 region just to recede a tad afterwards, always on the back of the renewed bid bias in the risk complex and the broad-based selling pressure hitting the US Dollar.
Gold lower lows open doors for a slide sub-$2,000 Premium
Gold gathered recovery momentum and rose above $2,030 after dropping to a multi-week low of $2,017 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 4% in the second half of the day and allowed XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily losses.
Bitcoin Spot ETF could receive SEC greenlight this week, BTC price eyes gains
Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the SEC's greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.
Inflation dominates in the week ahead
This week brings a major focus on inflation, with tonight’s Tokyo CPI figure kicking off a period that also sees Australian, US, and Chinese consumer prices reported.