EUR/USD drops to near 1.0940 as US Dollar recovers in a thin-volume trading session

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/USD slips to near 1.0940 as investors’ risk-appetite eases amid long-weekend-induced volatility.
  • The USD Index has rebounded sharply to near 102.60 despite persistent Fed rate-cut bets.
  • German real Q4 GDP contracted by 0.3% as expected.

The EUR/USD pair falls to near 1.0940 in the European session. The major currency pair has faced selling pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered in a thin-volume trading session. Investors’ risk-appetite has trimmed amid volatility-induced by extended weekend in the United States on account of Martin Luther King Birthday.

S&P500 futures have witnessed some losses in the London session, indicating a risk-averse market mood. The USD index has recovered sharply 102.60 as investors see other central banks following Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path of rate cuts.

After the Fed, investors see other central banks also reducing interest rates due to easing price pressures and deepening risks of a technical recession. Unlike the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, the US economy is resilient on the grounds of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, consumer spending, and labor market.

Meanwhile, investors await the US monthly Retail Sales data for December, which will be published on Thursday. As per the consensus, the economic data grew by 0.4% against 0.3% increase in November.

The USD Index will continue to be guided majorly by perception towards rate cuts by the Fed. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see a 70% chance in support of rate cut by the Fed in March.

On the Eurozone front, the preliminary GDP of Germany has contracted by 0.3% in the fourth-quarter of 2023 as anticipated. Previously, the German economy grew by 1.8%.

While investors see the European Central Bank (ECB) reducing interest rates sooner, ECB Chief economist Philip Lane has commented that interest rate cut is not a near-term debate considering recent inflation data.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0936
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.0951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.0898
Daily SMA100 1.0768
Daily SMA200 1.0848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0987
Previous Daily Low 1.0936
Previous Weekly High 1.1004
Previous Weekly Low 1.091
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0929
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0907
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1031

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading

EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, giving back gains in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar is rebounding in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, weighing on the pair. In the absence of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment will likely play a pivotal role. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2700 on US Dollar rebound

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2700 on US Dollar rebound

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as US bond yields inch higher, despite holiday-thinned market conditions. Mounting UK recession risks and geopolitical tensions add to the weight on the pair. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price nears weekly high, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds

Gold price nears weekly high, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds

Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.

Gold News

Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR

Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR

Maker worth $66.66 million was accumulated by ten different wallet addresses in the past month. MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the past month, climbing to a 22-month peak of $2,267 on January 11. 

Read more

The week ahead: UK CPI, wages, China Q4 GDP and earnings in focus

The week ahead: UK CPI, wages, China Q4 GDP and earnings in focus

Since March of last year headline CPI in the UK has more than halved, slowing from 10.1%, with November slowing more than expected to 3.9%, prompting speculation that the BoE might be closer to cutting rates in 2024 than had been originally priced.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures