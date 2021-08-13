EUR/USD clings to near-daily highs below 1.1750 as USD retreats

EUR/USD edges higher on Friday in the Asian session.

Higher US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

US Dollar Index retreats from the high of 93.00 stays elevated.

EUR/USD refreshes daily high with minute gains on Friday in the Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band of 10 pips with no meaningful traction. After testing the low of low near 1.1720 in the US session, the pair makes effort to break the 1.1750 level.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1740, up 0.11% on the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, slips from the 93.00 level but remains strong.

Investors remained optimistic about strong US economic data. The greenback also gained after reports suggested that several US Fed officials expected the central bank to announce plans to taper its massive asset-purchase program in September.

On the other hand, the single currency lost ground against the US dollar on the pessimistic economic readings. The Eurozone Industrial Production fell 0.3% in June as compared to market expectations of 0.2% drop.

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned about the concerns of a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to the delta variant and its impact on economic recovery.

As for now, traders are waiting for the German Wholesale Prices, Euro Balance of Trade, US Trade data, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment to gauge the market sentiment.

EUR/USD additional levels