EUR/USD bulls march up to the gates of the Bear´s cage ahead of US CPI

- EUR/USD bulls are running higher into potential resistance.
- All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Tuesday´s US Consumer Price Index, CPI.
EUR/USD is up by over 0.9% in midday trade on Wall Street aided by a weaker US Dollar and ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Expectations call for the ECB to deliver a 50-basis point hike and hawkish rhetoric is assumed which is buoying the Single Currency which has traveled from a low of 1.0650 to a high of 1.0748 so far.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar continued to bleed heavily on Monday as markets bet the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates to curb inflation. US authorities have made moves to try to lessen the damage from the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
A new Bank Term Funding Program will offer loans from the Federal Reserve of up to one year to depository institutions, backed by United States Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.
Consequently, the US dollar index, or DXY, which measures the greenback vs. a basket of major currencies, has dropped to a fresh low of 103.484, tracking the fall in short-dated Treasury yields. The two-year note was paying as low as 3.997% at one point in New York trade and tumbled from the start of the week´s highs of 4.534% in the biggest one-day drop since the financial crisis of 2008, on track for its biggest three-day decline since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Meanwhile, Fed funds futures have been repriced as traders expect that the Fed's terminal rate will be lower. Markets are now pricing as low as 4.14% for December which was originally priced above 5% on Friday. Moreover, futures are showing a 21% chance of no hikes in rates from the Federal Open Market Committee when announcements will be made on March 22.
US Consumer Price Index will be key
This all makes for a very important red calendar event this week in the US Consumer Price Index data. This will be released on Tuesday morning in the US session and traders will use the data to speculate how the Federal Reserve will react later this month when the central bank will meet to decide on its interest rate setting.
´´The release of US CPI inflation data tomorrow is expected to show headline price pressures remains elevated at 6% YoY, well above the Fed’s 2% Inflation forecast,´´ analysts at Rabobank said. ´´If the Fed were to back away from its tightening cycle, it may have a credibility issue on its hands. Additionally, for some years Fed officials have argued that monetary policy is not the right tool to tackle financial stability,´´ the analysts noted.
´´Given the announcement that the Fed has made over the weekend in conjunction with the Treasury to stop contagion risks from the SVB crisis, the FOMC may favor continuing to hike rates next week with a focus on the inflation risks,´´ the analysts at Rabobank argued.
´´We maintain our 1- and 3-month forecasts of EUR/USD 1.06 and 1.06 respectively, though clearly, we will be watching the forward guidance at this month’s Federal Reserve (and ECB) policy meetings closely,´´ the analysts explained.
EUR/USD technical analysis
There appears to be more gas in the tank for the Euro at this stage but it is running low. EUR/USD approaches a key resistance area and has left territory behind hastily that might require a correction in order to mitigate uneven grounds in EUR/USD´s bids and offers between 1.0600-1.0650 on the daily chart:
On the EUR/USD hourly chart, a 50% mean reversion of the prior bullish impulse meets the trendline support near 1.07 the figure:
A break of the EUR/USD trendline could be the makings for the continuation of the distribution that appears to be taking place on the daily chart with the price on the backside of the prior dominant bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-week highs above 1.0740 as DXY remains under pressure
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the day. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to weigh heavily on the US Dollar and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rises further, hits one-month highs near 1.2200
GBP/USD advanced further above 1.2150 and approached 1.2200, as the US Dollar Index tumbled by more than 1%. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure as investors expect a softer Federal Reserve amid SVB turmoil. Key reports ahead: UK employment and US inflation.
Gold trades above $1,910 as US yields remain near monthly lows Premium
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,910 for the first time since early February on Monday. The yellow metal is holding firm, near daily highs as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield drops 5.60% on the day, slightly below 3.50% amid SVB drama.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%